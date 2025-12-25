Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri release: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's rom-com subtly tries to break societal norm, high on drama, low on...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Set between Europe and Agra, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri majorly works due to the drama, conflict, and contribution of the supporting cast in the second half.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 25, 2025, 02:48 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

    Director: Sameer Vidwans

    Star cast: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta

    Runtime: 2hr 25mins

    Where to watch: In cinemas

    Rating: 3.5 stars

    TMMTMTTM is a romantic drama revolving around Ray (Kartik Aaryan), a carefree NRI wedding planner and Rumi (Ananya Panday), a headstrong novelist. They meet during a trip to Croatia, and soon Ray falls for her. However, Rumi has an emotional baggage, and she can't leave her father, Retd Colonel Ajay (Jackie Shroff), all alone. With family responsibilities and personal choices, their relationship goes through an agnipariksha, and what follows is an entertaining ride of romance and drama named Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. 

    Tu Meri Main Tera... is Kartik Aaryan's first collaboration with Karan Johar. The movie was anticipated for several reasons, including the fresh pairing of Kartik and Ananya, the return of feel-good romantic-drama, rom-com, and director Sameer's second film with Kartik after Satyaprem Ki Katha. After watching the film, I must say that the film tries to balance drama with romantic comedy, and the results are endearing and entertaining. Yes, the movie suffers from a weak first half, which looks more like a travel vlog of Croatia. However, the film gets resurrected in the second half, leaving you emotionally satisfied. 

    Just like Satyaprem, Sameer again decided to challenge the societal norms, and his intentions are good. However, the lengthy, scattered narrative hampers the overall impact to a certain extent. "Jo mard apni aurat ke liye kurbaani na de, woh mard nahi," this line will surely impact Kartik's fans, and it gives a loud message of why girls should always compromise in a relationship. 

    Speaking about the performances, Kartik does a fine job, carrying the drama on his capable shoulder. Unlike Sonu Titu, or Pyaar Ka Punchnama, or even Bhool Bhulaiyaa, his character is more emotional. He cries often and proudly plays Mumma's boy to perfection. In the pre-interval portions, he's borderline creepy, but fulfils the narrative requirement. He shines in the emotionally-charged second half, giving out a refined performance. Ananya Panday again put up an interesting performance. Her character demands emotional intellect, and she displays it with maturity. There are sequences where Ananya outdo Kartik, without even saying a dialogue. Ananya continues to grow, and Tu Meri Main Tera... is a fine example of it.

    However, more than the leads, it's the supporting cast that makes the film more entertaining. Jackie Shroff as Colonel lends a fine emotional support to the film. Neena Gupta again proves why she was criminally underutilised. Her bond with Kartik is seamlessly natural. Sapna Sand brings the most laughs in the second half. She lusts after Kartik, and her naughty punchlines land hilariously. Tiku Talsania is good in his limited scope. 

    Now let's jot down shortcomings. The film suffers from a lacklustre first half. It gives a major hangover of YJHD, ZNMD, and even Tamasha. The music is average, and Saat Samundar Paar 2.0 is a mood killer. The dialogue could have been more impactful, the drama could have been more intense, and certain characters do deserve a perfect closure, which we never get. Overall, Tu Meri Main Tera... is an entertaining romantic drama that gives out a social message without being too melodramatic or preachy.

