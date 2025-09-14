Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday-starrer gets preponed, Karan Johar production to now release on...

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri marks Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar's first collaboration since their Dostana 2 fallout. The film, earlier slated to hit theatres on February 13 next year, will now release on December 31.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 04:20 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Kartk Aaryan and Ananya Panday while filming Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri
After the 2019 romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's next collaboration Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri was one of the most awaited releases of 2026. It was set to release on February 13, a day before Valentine's Day next year. But now, the romantic comedy has been preponed and will hit theatres on December 31, 2025.

Kartik Aaryan took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and shared the latest update regarding his film. He wrote, "Your last day of the year is with us. #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri releases. 31st Dec 2025 !! The year ends but Love Begins", and shared a hazy picture of himself and Ananya from the wrap up party of the film.

This picture and videos from the same moment went viral earlier this month when Kartik and Aaryan danced on top of the bar table to Amitabh Bachchan's hit song Jumma Chumma De De from the 1991 action drama Hum. The film's shooting wrapped up this month when Kartik shared a video featuring crew having a great time, cutting the cake, and dancing.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri marks Kartik's first collaboration with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions since their Dostana 2 fallout. It also marks Kartik's second collaboration with the director Sameer Vidwans after the 2023 romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha, that starred Kiara Advani as the leading lady.

The post-production of the film seems to be moving at a brisk pace given the makers of the film pulled up the release date of the film to cash in on the festive spirit of the year end. Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta play supporting roles in Kartik and Ananya-starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

READ | Vivek Agnihotri shares photo of packed theatre watching The Bengal Files, Dhruv Rathee blasts him for this reason: 'This should be a crime'

