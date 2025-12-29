Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection day 5: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday film crashes on first Monday, earns just Rs...
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance BREAKS silence on report on USD 30 billion compensation: 'Claim made by...'
Mumbai: Four dead, 9 injured after being knocked down by BEST bus while reversing
Dhurandhar box office collection day 25: Ranveer Singh film sees lowest earnings, still collects 10 times more than Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri
Passengers alert! Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet issue travel warnings as intense fog disrupts flight operations; check details
Jaideep Ahlawat to NOT replace Akshaye Khanna in Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3, confirms director Abhishek Pathak: 'He left...'
Angel Chakma murder: Uttarakhand CM Dhami issues BIG statement, says, 'Culprits will be given...'
Bangladesh to run out of condoms and other contraceptives next year; here's why
Putin's residence attacked by Ukraine, claims Russia; Zelenskyy says....
Smriti Mandhana 62 runs away from breaking Shubman Gill's major record, set to become...
BOLLYWOOD
Amid the ongoing Dhurandar wave, all the December releases, including the Hollywood biggie including Avatar: Fire and Ash, have struggled at the box office. The Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday-starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is facing the similar fate.
Headlined by Kartik Aaryan as Rehaan 'Ray' Mehra and Ananya Panday as Rumi Wardhan Singh, the romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (TMMTMTTM) released in theatres on December 25, Christmas Day, but received mixed-to-negative reactions from both audiences and critics. The film also stars Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, and Tiku Talsania in the key supporting roles.
Amid the ongoing Dhurandar wave, all the December releases, including the Hollywood biggie including Avatar: Fire and Ash, have struggled at the box office. The Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday-starrer is facing the similar fate as the film earned Rs 23.50 crore net in India in its opening four-day weekend. On its first Monday, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri crashed at the box office and earned just Rs 1.75 crore, taking its five-day net domestic collection to Rs 25.25 crore.
The Christmas release marks Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s second on-screen pairing after the 2019 release Pati Patni Aur Woh, which also featured Bhumi Pednekar and was a remake of the 1978 classic starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, and Ranjeeta Kaur. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri also reunites Kartik with Karan Johar for the first time since their much-publicised fallout over Dostana 2, a project that was originally set to star Janhvi Kapoor, Lakshya, and Kartik in the lead roles.
Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the Karti and Ananya-starrer underwent multiple release date changes. It was initially scheduled for February 13, 2026, ahead of Valentine’s Day, then preponed to December 31, 2025, before finally arriving in theatres this Christmas. The film is produced by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures. Notably, Kartik, Sameer Vidwans, and Namah Pictures had previously collaborated on the 2023 romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha, which starred Kiara Advani in the lead role.
READ | Jaideep Ahlawat to NOT replace Akshaye Khanna in Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3, confirms director Abhishek Pathak