Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection day 5: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday film crashes on first Monday, earns just Rs...

Amid the ongoing Dhurandar wave, all the December releases, including the Hollywood biggie including Avatar: Fire and Ash, have struggled at the box office. The Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday-starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is facing the similar fate.

Headlined by Kartik Aaryan as Rehaan 'Ray' Mehra and Ananya Panday as Rumi Wardhan Singh, the romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (TMMTMTTM) released in theatres on December 25, Christmas Day, but received mixed-to-negative reactions from both audiences and critics. The film also stars Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, and Tiku Talsania in the key supporting roles.

Amid the ongoing Dhurandar wave, all the December releases, including the Hollywood biggie including Avatar: Fire and Ash, have struggled at the box office. The Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday-starrer is facing the similar fate as the film earned Rs 23.50 crore net in India in its opening four-day weekend. On its first Monday, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri crashed at the box office and earned just Rs 1.75 crore, taking its five-day net domestic collection to Rs 25.25 crore.

The Christmas release marks Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s second on-screen pairing after the 2019 release Pati Patni Aur Woh, which also featured Bhumi Pednekar and was a remake of the 1978 classic starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, and Ranjeeta Kaur. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri also reunites Kartik with Karan Johar for the first time since their much-publicised fallout over Dostana 2, a project that was originally set to star Janhvi Kapoor, Lakshya, and Kartik in the lead roles.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the Karti and Ananya-starrer underwent multiple release date changes. It was initially scheduled for February 13, 2026, ahead of Valentine’s Day, then preponed to December 31, 2025, before finally arriving in theatres this Christmas. The film is produced by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures. Notably, Kartik, Sameer Vidwans, and Namah Pictures had previously collaborated on the 2023 romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha, which starred Kiara Advani in the lead role.

READ | Jaideep Ahlawat to NOT replace Akshaye Khanna in Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3, confirms director Abhishek Pathak