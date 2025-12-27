Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday film struggles amid Dhurandhar storm, earns just Rs...

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (TMMTMTTM) witnessed a fall in its collections on its second day and was the third choice of cinegoers after Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash on the last Friday of 2025.

Headlined by Kartik Aaryan as Rehaan 'Ray' Mehra and Ananya Panday as Rumi Wardhan Singh, the romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (TMMTMTTM) hit theatres on December 25, Christmas Day, but opened to mixed-to-negative responses from both audiences and critics. With Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar firmly ruling the box office, new releases, including the Hollywood biggie Avatar: Fire and Ash, have found it tough to make a mark, a trend that continued on Friday, December 26.

According to entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri opened with Rs 7.75 crore on Christmas but witnessed a drop on its second day, collecting only Rs 5 crore and taking its domestic net total to Rs 12.75 crore. In contrast, Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller Dhurandhar continued its strong run, earning Rs 16.70 crore on its fourth Friday to remain the top pick for audiences, while James Cameron's sci-fi spectacle Avatar 3 collected Rs 7.50 crore on December 26.

The latest romantic comedy marks Kartik and Ananya's second on-screen collaboration after the 2019 release Pati Patni Aur Woh, which also starred Bhumi Pednekar and was a remake of the 1978 film of the same name that featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, and Ranjeeta Kaur. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is also Kartik and Karan Johar's first collaboration after the much-publicised Dostana 2 fallout, which was supposed to star Janhvi Kapoor, Lakshya, and Kartik in the leading roles.



Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Kartik and Ananya-starrer was initially slated to release on February 13, 2026, just a day before Valentine's Day next year. The film was then preponed to December 31, 2025 on New Year's Eve before finally hitting the screens on Christmas this week. TMMTMTTM is produced by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures. Kartik, Sameer, and Namah Pictures had previosuly collaborated for the 2023 romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha, that had Kiara Advani as the leading lady.

