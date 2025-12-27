FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ravi Shastri to replace Brendon McCullum as England coach after Ashes 2025-26? Here's what we know so far

Russia strikes Ukraine with these powerful missiles, drones, ahead of Trump-Zelenskyy meeting, will it affect peace plan?

Major trouble for Salman Khan on his 60th birthday, superstar asked to appear before court for this shocking reason

UP NEET PG 2025 BIG UPDATE: Counselling Round 3 registration begins at upneet.gov.in, seat allotment result on...; Check details inside

Who is Vishal Jayswal? Gujarat spinner who got signed match ball from Virat Kohli after VHT clash, here's all you need to know

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday film struggles amid Dhurandhar storm, earns just Rs...

Virat Kohli to play last domestic game against THIS team ahead of ODI series against New Zealand: Know match date, timings

Major blow to Australia ahead of ICC T20I World Cup 2026 as star all-rounder sustains hamstring injury, his name is...

Thailand, Cambodia agree on 'immediate' ceasefire, ending weeks of deadly border clashes; Here's all you need to know

Not US, UAE, this country deported most Indians in 2025, check major reasons behind

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ravi Shastri to replace Brendon McCullum as England coach after Ashes 2025-26? Here's what we know so far

Ravi Shastri to replace Brendon McCullum as England coach after Ashes 2025-26?

Russia strikes Ukraine with these powerful missiles, drones, ahead of Trump-Zelenskyy meeting, will it affect peace plan?

Russia strikes Ukraine with these powerful missiles, drones, ahead of Trump-Zele

Major trouble for Salman Khan on his 60th birthday, superstar asked to appear before court for this shocking reason

Big trouble for Salman Khan on 60th birthday, actor asked to appear before court

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan

Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan

Trendsetting fashion debuts that stole the spotlight in 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Aneet Padda, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday

Trendsetting fashion debuts that stole the spotlight in 2025

Year Ender 2025: From RCB's long-awaited IPL glory to India Women's World Cup title, a year of historic firsts in sports

Year Ender 2025: From RCB's long-awaited IPL glory to India Women's World Cup ti

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday film struggles amid Dhurandhar storm, earns just Rs...

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (TMMTMTTM) witnessed a fall in its collections on its second day and was the third choice of cinegoers after Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash on the last Friday of 2025.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 27, 2025, 12:02 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday film struggles amid Dhurandhar storm, earns just Rs...
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection day 2
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Headlined by Kartik Aaryan as Rehaan 'Ray' Mehra and Ananya Panday as Rumi Wardhan Singh, the romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (TMMTMTTM) hit theatres on December 25, Christmas Day, but opened to mixed-to-negative responses from both audiences and critics. With Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar firmly ruling the box office, new releases, including the Hollywood biggie Avatar: Fire and Ash, have found it tough to make a mark, a trend that continued on Friday, December 26.

According to entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri opened with Rs 7.75 crore on Christmas but witnessed a drop on its second day, collecting only Rs 5 crore and taking its domestic net total to Rs 12.75 crore. In contrast, Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller Dhurandhar continued its strong run, earning Rs 16.70 crore on its fourth Friday to remain the top pick for audiences, while James Cameron's sci-fi spectacle Avatar 3 collected Rs 7.50 crore on December 26.

The latest romantic comedy marks Kartik and Ananya's second on-screen collaboration after the 2019 release Pati Patni Aur Woh, which also starred Bhumi Pednekar and was a remake of the 1978 film of the same name that featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, and Ranjeeta Kaur. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is also Kartik and Karan Johar's first collaboration after the much-publicised Dostana 2 fallout, which was supposed to star Janhvi Kapoor, Lakshya, and Kartik in the leading roles.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Kartik and Ananya-starrer was initially slated to release on February 13, 2026, just a day before Valentine's Day next year. The film was then preponed to December 31, 2025 on New Year's Eve before finally hitting the screens on Christmas this week. TMMTMTTM is produced by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures. Kartik, Sameer, and Namah Pictures had previosuly collaborated for the 2023 romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha, that had Kiara Advani as the leading lady.

READ | Inside pics from Salman Khan's 60th birthday bash with MS Dhoni, Sanjay Dutt, Sangeeta Bijlani, Huma Qureshi

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ravi Shastri to replace Brendon McCullum as England coach after Ashes 2025-26? Here's what we know so far
Ravi Shastri to replace Brendon McCullum as England coach after Ashes 2025-26?
Russia strikes Ukraine with these powerful missiles, drones, ahead of Trump-Zelenskyy meeting, will it affect peace plan?
Russia strikes Ukraine with these powerful missiles, drones, ahead of Trump-Zele
Major trouble for Salman Khan on his 60th birthday, superstar asked to appear before court for this shocking reason
Big trouble for Salman Khan on 60th birthday, actor asked to appear before court
UP NEET PG 2025 BIG UPDATE: Counselling Round 3 registration begins at upneet.gov.in, seat allotment result on...; Check details inside
UP NEET PG 2025: Counselling Round 3 registration begins at upneet.gov.in
Who is Vishal Jayswal? Gujarat spinner who got signed match ball from Virat Kohli after VHT clash, here's all you need to know
Who is Vishal Jayswal? Gujarat spinner who got signed match ball from Kohli
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan
Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan
Trendsetting fashion debuts that stole the spotlight in 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Aneet Padda, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday
Trendsetting fashion debuts that stole the spotlight in 2025
Year Ender 2025: From RCB's long-awaited IPL glory to India Women's World Cup title, a year of historic firsts in sports
Year Ender 2025: From RCB's long-awaited IPL glory to India Women's World Cup ti
Train fares hike from today: How much more you will pay for AC, Sleeper, non-AC tickets
Train fares hike from today: How much more you will pay for AC, Sleeper, non-AC
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup final to Women's World Cup - Five thrilling India vs Pakistan matches that defined the year
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup final to Women's World Cup - Five thrilling India
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement