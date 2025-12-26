Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection day 1: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's film gets crushed under Dhurandhar wave, earns Rs 1 crore more than Shehzada

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's romantic drama got sandwiched between Dhurandhar and Avatar: Fire and Ash, and opened to very low numbers.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection day 1: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (also known as TMMTMTTM) was already facing a tough time ahead of the release, amid Dhurandhar and Avatar 3 domination. Amid a limited showcase, TMMTMTTM was finally released on Christmas, but to a poor opening. Sacnilk shared the day one data, and shockingly low. Tu Meri Main Tera... has opened only one crore more than Kartik's debacle, Shehzada.

Tu Meri... opened one crore more than Shehzada

As per the trade portal, Tu Meri Main Tera...has earned only Rs 7.25 crore. The film received mixed to negative reviews, and this has further hampered collections. When it comes to comparisons, Kartik's last release, superhit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, opened to Rs 35.50 crore. His last non-franchise film, Shehzada, only earned Rs 6 crore. When it comes to occupancy, Tu Meri Main Tera had an average strength of 34.56%, with 18.18% occupancy in morning shows, 38.48% occupancy in afternoon shows, 41.36% in the evening, and 40.23% in the night shows. Although the movie picked up in the evening, a constant growth over the weekend is necessary for a decent weekend collection.

About Dhurndhar and Avatar 3

Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh's juggernaut, continues to dominate the box office in its third week. As Sacnilk reported, on its third Thursday, Dhurandhar showed a good jump from the third Wednesday and earned Rs 26 crore. Dhurandhar benefited from the Christmas holiday, taking the domestic total to Rs 634 crore.

When it comes to Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron's film showed a good growth on Christmas, earning Rs 13.50 crore, taking the domestic total to Rs 109 crore. As per the trend, going ahead, Dhurandhar and Avatar 3 will enjoy audience preference, while Tu Meri... will have to strive hard for respectable numbers.