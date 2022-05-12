'Tu meri bahu ke peeche kyon pada hai': Neetu Kapoor gives savage reply to pap

Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor has become the paparazzi's favourite, and the media photographers love to have a quick chit-chat with the veteran actress. On Thursday, Kapoor was spotted on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors. As soon as Neetu stepped out from her vanity van, the paps asked her to pose for them. Neetu posed for them for a few seconds, and then she continued walking toward the sets. While walking, Neetu was blessing all the paps by saying 'jug jugg jeeyo.' This was her smart way of promoting her upcoming rom-com of the same name.

One of the photographers asked to share her views about her Jug Jugg Jeeyo's co-star Kiara Advani. In Neetu's film, Kiara is playing her daughter-in-law. So, the photographer asked her to comment about her on-screen bahu's upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is slated for next week's release. Neetu stopped, turned towards him and said "Tu meri bahu ke peeche kyu pada hai yaar?" The photographer replied, "Bahu aachi lagti hai... bhale phir woh Alia (Bhatt) ji ho ya Kiara."

Previously, Neetu Kapoor reflected on her last conversation with Rishi Kapoor, recalling how she and their son Ranbir Kapoor were the only ones who witnessed the late actor's struggle in the hospital during his final days. After a battle with cancer, Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020, at the age of 69.

Neetu told Film Companion, "March 31 was when his last film, Sharmaji Namkeen released. April 13, 1979 was when we got engaged. April 13, 2020 was the last time he spoke to me. Ranbir and Alia, they got married on April 14, but the puja was on April 13. Rishi went on a ventilator that day and after that, there was no communication. For those two weeks, he was on the ventilator and there was no conversation and no communication."

She added, "There was no interaction – well, there was, he was looking at me, and I took an iPad with an alphabet and I told him to point out what he wanted to say, but he couldn’t lift his finger. It was just Ranbir and me in the hospital, and to see him go through that was so tormenting. To see a man like him… he wanted to say so much, and he couldn’t express it. I couldn’t see him like that.”