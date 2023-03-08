Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Twitter review: Viewers call film 'delightul, superhit', say Ranbir Kapoor stole the show

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was released in theatres on Wednesday, March 8 on the occasion of Holi. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor and opened to largely positive reviews from critics and is poised for a good opening as well. On Twitter, after watching the morning shows of the film, many viewers expressed their opinions about the film, praising it and Ranbir’s performance inparticular.

Most viewers praised the film, calling it delightful. “#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar is such a delightful rom-com. Went in with a lot of expectations and were delivered,” wrote one fan. Another viewer tweeted, “The feel good Bollywood RomCom era is back with #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar. #RanbirKapoor is charming as mickey, #ShraddhaKapoor fits in her role really well. Family portions highlight. Runtime and pacing is perfect. Went like a breeze.”

The feel good Bollywood RomCom era is back with #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar. #RanbirKapoor is charming as mickey, #ShraddhaKapoor fits in her role really well. Family portions highlight. Runtime and pacing is perfect. Went like a breeze.

A WHOLESOME FAMILY ENTERTAINER. Enjoy RKFs pic.twitter.com/n83ERys7kk — Sasta Tarantino (@Sparkhi01) March 8, 2023

Viewers reserved special praise for the lead stars with many praising the screen presence of both Ranbir and Shraddha. “Jhoothi aur Makkaarr These two literally stole the show,” tweeted a fan with a picture of the two actors from the film. There was a lot of praise for Ranbir’s performance in the film as well. “What an absolute laugh riot is #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar . Ranbir Kapoor is undoubtedly the best actor and biggest superstar among new generation contemporaries. Shraddha Kapoor has a meaty role as well. #TJMM has repeat value and will be superhit at box-office,” read one tweet.

What an absolute laugh riot is #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar . Ranbir Kapoor is undoubtedly the best actor and biggest superstar among new generation contemporaries. Shraddha Kapoor has a meaty role as well.#TJMM has repeat value and will be superhit at box-office. #TJMMReview — Pratham (@JainnSaab) March 8, 2023

Pritam’s music, which has already created waves in the listeners before the film’s release, also earned some praise after the release. One viewer tweeted, “While music in recent films would instantly lead to a cursory loo break or the casual scrolling on the phone. After a long time I saw The return of quintessential #Bollywood music & dance that is peppy, vibrant, colourful & most importantly engaging.”