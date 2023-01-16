Search icon
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer's trailer attached with Pathaan, release soon

The trailer of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, will be attached with Pathaan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 08:05 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Ranbir Kapoor’s return to the romantic comedy genre with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is widely anticipated. The Luv Ranjan film stars Shraddha Kapoor opposite Ranbir and its title release teaser had generated quite a buzz. Given its March release, fans have been wondering when the trailer will drop and looks like there is some update on that.

It is learnt that the trailer of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will be launched soon. The film is distributed by Yash Raj Films, who are also producing and distributing SShah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, which is releasing on January 25. Sources say that the trailer of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will be attached to the theatrical screenings of Pathaan.

Going by that, it can be assumed that the trailer will be launched online around the same time as well. Sources indicate that the launch will be done in a grand event but the details of that are yet to be finalized.

In December, the makers of the film unveiled the title, which had been kept a secret all along. The title was launched with a teaser video which got massive response from the audience. The title video gave a sneak peek into the mischievous world of the film with glimpses of the Jhoothi played by Shraddha and Makkaar Ranbir. The film marks the first on-screen collaboration of the lead actors.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to be released worldwide in cinemas on March 8, 2023 in time for Holi 2023.

