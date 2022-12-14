Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor starrer's first poster out

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor unveiled the first poster of her upcoming romantic comedy film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, Shraddha shared the first poster which she captioned, "#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar Nautanki > Couple Goals."

In the poster, she can be seen donning a pink mini-dress while Ranbir is seen in a blue shirt and white pants. He is seen holding her in his arm. Soon after the Baaghi actor shared the poster, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Ranbir + Shraddha kapoor best combo," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "It’s gonna be biggest blockbuster in 2023."

"Ranbir and shraddha are giving all happy chirpy bollywood vibes.. the good old carefree days.. looking forward to it!," another fan commented.

Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film is titled Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar and is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023.On Wednesday, the makers of the film also unveiled the title and a short teaser of the film which got massive responses from the audience.

With a hint of the finger-snapping title music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the teaser video revealed the title and introduces the fun and funky chemistry between Ranbir and Shraddha as they lend their voice to the track.

The title video gave a sneak peek into the effervescent mischievous world of the film with adorable glimpses of the Jhoothi played by Shraddha and Makkar Ranbir. The film marks the first on-screen collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will also be seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming action film Animal opposite Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.Alia, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Karan Johar’s upcoming romantic film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan.Talking about Shraddha`s projects, she will also be seen in Chalbaaz in London and the Naagin trilogy.