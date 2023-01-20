Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer's new poster unveiled, trailer to release on this date

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar new poster/Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Since the title announcement video last month, the audience has been waiting to see more of the sizzling chemistry of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Fans of both stars had been asking the makers to release the trailer on social media every day and it seems, their prayers have finally been answered.

On Thursday, Shraddha shared on her Instagram that she has watched the trailer and can't wait to share the same with everyone. And on Friday, the actress unveiled the new poster of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and shared that the trailer will be released on Monday, January 23.

The sassy and colourful new poster brings alive the world of the film, which is very colorful, fun, and full of life. Sharing the same, Shraddha wrote on her Instagram, "Objects in the picture are not as close as they appear #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar trailer out on 23rd Jan at 1 PM."

It was already announced that the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer will be attached to Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham-starrer actioner Pathaan, which releases worldwide on January 25. The Ranbir and Shraddha-starrer is distributed worldwide by Yash Raj Films, who are also producing and distributing Pathaan.

Apart from the two main leads, the upcoming film also stars Dimple Kapadia, stand-up comedian Anubhav Bassi, and producer Boney Kapoor in his acting debut. Directed by Luv Ranjan of Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a festive release and will hit theatres worldwide on the occasion of Holi on March 8. The film is produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.



