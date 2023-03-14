Luv Ranjan reveals how Ranbir Kapoor was there for him during financial troubles: 'He didn't charge his fee...'

Ranbir Kapoor and Luv Ranjan

Luv Ranjan’s latest film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has taken a strong start at the box office, grossing over Rs 110 crore in six days. The romantic comedy stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, who have collaborated for the first time. In a recent interview, Luv and Ranbir sat down to chat about the film and how they became friends during the film’s making.

During the interview, Ranbir said that he began to respect Luv after learning how he had ‘put his life on the line’ to make Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. “I know when he made this film, he used no deceit. He put his life on the line and I respect it. I have heard that when my grandfather, houses would be mortgaged and my grandmother’s jewellery was mortgaged. But I respect that level of madness and passion. I feel this is worth because someone has their skin in the game, put their life on the line to make a film. It sounds crazy to do all this for a film,” the actor told NDTV.

In response, Luv revealed that the gesture goes both ways as Ranbir did not charge his fee for the film after learning that. “I didn’t know we were going to be this honest in this interview but since we are, I will say this that he has still not taken his money. There is a time in your life when you have to tell the other person that I am in need of this thing right now. So, in the last four years, he hasn’t failed me,” Luv said.

Luv Ranjan, known for films like Pyaar Ka Punchnaama and De De Pyaar De, is co-producer of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which is his most expensive film till date. It is also his first collaboration with the two lead stars. The film has opened to mixed-to-positive reviews and is doing good business as well. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and Anubhav Singh Bassi.