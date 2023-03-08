Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar leaked! Full HD available for free download on Tamilrockers, Telegram, torrent

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was released in theatres on Wednesday, March 8 on the occasion of Holi. The Luv Ranjan film has been one of the most anticipated Bollywood titles of the year. The film is set for a decent opening and industry insiders are hoping that positive word of mouth will help it grow over the extended weekend.

However, there is a bad news for the fans as the film has reportedly been a target of pirates. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s pirated version has made its way to several torrent sites and Telegram, the social media platform infamous for spreading illegal versions of new releases.

Barely hours after the film’s release, it was made available on websites like Tamilrockers, filmyzilla, movierulez, etc. Reports state there is a huge surge for searches on the film on torrent sites with many people the keywords Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Free Download, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar MP4 HD Download, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Tamil Rockers, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Telegram Links, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Movie Free HD Download and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Free Download Link.

The film is available for free HD download in 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, and HD on some sites including 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, Onlinemoviewatches, Filmywap, and Tamilrockers.

This isn’t the first time a Hindi film has fallen prey to pirates immediately after release. In the recent months alone, films like Shehzaada, Pathaan, Selfiee, Cirkus, Bhediya, Salaam Venky, Drishyam 2, Thank God, and Ram Setu among others became the target of these piracy sites.

(Disclaimer: DNA India does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form)