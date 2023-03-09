Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office prediction: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor film set for good start with Rs 14-cr haul

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was released in theatres on Holi, March 8. The romantic comedy, directed by Luv Ranjan, was eagerly anticipated as it marked Ranbir return to the rom com genre after years. On top of it, it is his first film opposite Shraddha. The hype seems to have worked with early estimates predicting a good first day for the film.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is predicted to open at around Rs 14 crore on day one, which is a healthy number considering footfall is generally low in the morning and afternoon shows on Holi. This year, the Holi festive advantage was also reduced slightly as Mumbai, a big market for Hindi films, celebrated Holi a day earlier and Wednesday was not a holiday there. Deespite that, if the film manages to earn Rs 14 crore, it is a good sign.

The film has opened to largely positive reviews with praise for the comedy and Ranbir Kapoor’s performance. This means that word of mouth is set to be strong, which is needed for a film of this genre. Already, the film has done well for a Holi release, and looks set to beat last year’s Bachhan Paandey, which opened at Rs 13 crore. If the film holds well for its first extended weekend, it looks set to easily cross the Rs 200-crore mark by the end of its run.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s real test will be its Thursday collections. Usually, a film’s second day is on the weekend but for this film, being a mid-week festive release, it falls on a working day. If the Luv Ranjan film manages to hold well and not register a massive drop, it has every chance of consolidating over the weekend. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and Anubhav Singh Bassi among others.