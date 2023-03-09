Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office prediction day 2: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor film remains steady on Thursday

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar/File photo

Directed by Luv Ranjan of Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame, the much-awaited romcom Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has been released in the theatres on Wednesday, March 8, on the occasion of Holi. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Mickey and Shraddha Kapoor as Tinni, the film presents the ups and downs in their romantic relationship in a comical and entertaining manner.

The film took a strong start at the box office, earning Rs 15.73 crore on its opening day becoming the highest-opening Hindi film on Holi post-pandemic. Ranbir and Shraddha-starrer has remained steady on its second day, considering it's a weekday, and has managed to collect Rs 9.25 crore on Thursday, as per the early box office trends from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.com. This would take its two-day India net collections to be around Rs 25 crore.

The major reasons behind its solid start are the fresh pairing of Ranbir-Shraddha and Pritam and Amitabh Bhattacharya's music with each of the four songs released till now - Tere Pyaar Mein, Show Me The Thumka, Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai, and O Bedardeya - topping the music streaming charts.

Given that Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has generated good reviews and is getting good word of mouth, the film stands to register a very strong extended opening weekend. It is possible that the romantic comedy may even cross the three-digit mark at the box office by Sunday. After the dismal performances of Selfiee and Shehzada, this should lessen the worries of Bollywood.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Hasleen Kaur, and Inayat Verma in prominent roles. Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha, who have starred as the leads in each of the past four Luv Ranjan's films, are seen in special cameo appearances.



