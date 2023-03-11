Search icon
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office prediction day 4: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor film set to cross Rs 50 crore mark

As per early box office trends, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar had a solid first Saturday with a collection of around Rs 16 crore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 11:32 PM IST

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar/File photo

Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's romcom Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was released in cinemas on the occasion of Holi on March 8. The Luv Ranjan directorial opened well at the box office with a collection of Rs 15.73 crore on its first day, which is the third highest since the pandemic after Pathaan and Brahmastra.

Now, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is set for a solid first Saturday, as per the early box office trends. The film earned Rs 36.59 crore in its first three days and as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.com, the rom-com added another Rs 16 crore taking the film's four-day collection to Rs 52.59 crore.

The major reasons behind the audiences flocking to the theatres have been the fresh pairing of Ranbir-Shraddha and Pritam and Amitabh Bhattacharya's blockbuster music with all the songs - Tere Pyaar Mein, Show Me The Thumka, Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai, O Bedardeya, Maine Pi Rakhi Hai, and Jaadui - topping the music streaming charts.

Given that Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar received mostly positive reviews and is getting good word of mouth, the film stands to register a very strong extended opening weekend. After the disastrous box office performances of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Shehzada and Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's Selfiee, Luv Ranjan's film has been a respite for the Hindi film industry.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, the latest release stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Hasleen Kaur, and Inayat Verma in prominent roles. Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha, who have starred as the leads in each of the past four of Luv Ranjan's films, are seen in special cameo appearances.

READ | Ranbir Kapoor's fitness coach shares unseen photos of actor's chiselled bare body from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar sets

