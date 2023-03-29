Search icon
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office collection: Film mints Rs 200 crore worldwide, is fifth Ranbir Kapoor movie to do so

After Sanju, Brahmastra, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is the fifth Ranbir Kapoor film to earn more than Rs 200 crore at the global box office.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 04:06 PM IST

Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles, the romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was released in the theatres worldwide on March 8 on the occasion of Holi. The film took a strong start at the ticket windows and has now crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Out of its Rs 201 crore gross collection worldwide, the Luv Ranjan directorial has earned Rs 161 crore gross in India (Rs 130.47 crore net) and Rs 40 crore gross overseas. The production company Luv Films shared the announcement poster on its social media handles with the caption, "#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar crosses a love worth more than 200 Crore! Thank you for your immense support."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It has become the fifth Ranbir Kapoor film to earn more than Rs 200 crore at the box office worldwide after Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju (Rs 588 crore), Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva (Rs 430 crore) and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Rs 318 crore), and Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (Rs 240.72 crore).

The major reasons behind the film getting a phenomenal response at the box office have been the fresh pairing of Ranbir-Shraddha and Pritam and Amitabh Bhattacharya's blockbuster music with all the songs - Tere Pyaar Mein, Show Me The Thumka, Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai, O Bedardeya, Maine Pi Rakhi Hai, and Jaadui - topping the music streaming charts.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, the latest release stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Hasleen Kaur, and Inayat Verma in prominent roles. Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha, who have starred as the leads in each of the past four of Luv Ranjan's films, are seen in special cameo appearances.

