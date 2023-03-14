Search icon
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office collection day 6: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor film enters 100-crore club

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office collections have crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide in six days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 11:08 AM IST

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer rom com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has become only the second Bollywood film of 2023 to cross the Rs 100-crore barrier at the global box office. The film achieved this feat in six days, a healthy achievement for a romantic comedy in the current climate. The first Monday collections did see a substantial drop but the film is expected to hold well for another week.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar earned Rs 6 crore in India on Monday, the sixth day of its release as per trade sources. This means it registered a 64% drop from its Sunday collection of Rs 17 crore. While the drop is large, it was also expected as the first Monday came after a long festive week. With this, the film’s total net domestic collection has grown to Rs 76 crore and gross worldwide collection now stands at Rs 112 crore.

With Pathaan’s run now virtually over and no major Hindi film releasing this weekend, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar stands to have a free run at the box office for the next two weeks. Films like Zwigato, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, and Bheed are niche and unlikely to cause a great dent in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar's collections. It won’t be until Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa releases on March 30 that Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s screen count and footfalls will be affected drastically.

The only film that may be able to affect the Ranbir-Shraddha-starrer is the DC superhero flick Shazam: Fury of the Gods. However, given that the buzz for it isn’t as high as Marvel titles and that the previous DC films haven’t done wonders in India, Tu Jhoothi Main Makaar should not worry too much. The film should aim to cross Rs 200 crore easily.

Directed by Luv Ranjan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, and Monica Choudhary in pivotal roles, with cameos by Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

