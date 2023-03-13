Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office collection day 5: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's film mints Rs 70 crore

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Luv Ranjan's rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar earned well in the 5-day extended weekend, and the film went on to earn Rs 70.24 crores at the box office.

Released on Wednesday, March 8, TJMM opened up with Rs 15.73 crore and saw a decline of Rs 5 crore on a working Thursday, and collected Rs 10.34. However, the film maintained momentum on Friday and earned Rs 10.52 crores. Ranbir and Shraddha's film showed an excellent jump by collecting Rs 16.57 crores on Saturday, and Rs 17.08 crores on Sunday.

Taran Adarsh shared the film collection on his social media and also reported that the real test of the film will begin in the following weekdays. He wrote, "#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar packs a solid number in its extended weekend… Biz on Sat and Sun gave the film that extra push… Weekdays crucial, all eyes on Mon… Wed 15.73 cr, Thu 10.34 cr, Fri 10.52 cr, Sat 16.57 cr, Sun 17.08 cr. Total: ₹ 70.24 cr. #India biz. #TJMM."

On Sunday, Ranbir Kapoor and director Luv Ranjan went on to thank the audience for their love and acceptance towards their film. The actor and the director made a surprise visit to a multiplex in Mumbai. Ranbir stunned audiences by entering the cinema hall during the credits. He meet his fans and posed gracefully with them for selfies.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan of the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame. Apart from Ranbir and Shraddha, the film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and Anubhav Singh Bassi in pivotal roles. After TJMM, Ranbir will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action-thriller Animal. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna. Animal will release in cinemas on August 11.