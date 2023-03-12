Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor film sees big jump, crosses Rs 50 cr

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer romantic-comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar witnessed a major growth at the box office, and the film entered the 50-crore club within four days of its release.

The Luv Ranjan directorial was released on March 8, and the film opened up with Rs 15.73 crores on its first day. There was a decline of 34% on its second day and a marginal growth on day 3. However, on Saturday, the film witnessed a huge growth of 68% in the national chains, and it collected Rs 16.57 crores. Till now, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has collected Rs 53.16 crores.

Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures on his social media, and wrote, "#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar puts up a solid show on Day 4… National chains witness 68.93% jump, while mass circuits grow marginally… Eyes ₹ 70 cr+ total in its 5-day *extended* weekend… Wed 15.73 cr, Thu 10.34 cr, Fri 10.52 cr, Sat 16.57 cr. Total: ₹ 53.16 cr. #India biz. #TJMM."

March 12, 2023

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is the second film of 2023 that has crossed the Rs 50-crore mark at the Indian box office. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan made its debut by earning Rs 57 crores on its opening day. Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada and Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi-starrer Selfiee failed to cross the mark in their lifetime collection.

What has worked in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s favour are the good reviews and positive word of mouth generated due to it. Due to that, it has managed to beat the opening collections of bigger films like Ram Setu and Laal Singh Chaddha and even successful comedies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and Anubhav Singh Bassi among others. TJMM will enjoy a great run until Ajay Devgn's actioner Bholaa releases in cinemas.