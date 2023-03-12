Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor film sees big jump, crosses Rs 50 cr

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar witnessed the much-required growth on Saturday, and the film breached Rs 50-crore mark within four days of its release.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 04:09 PM IST

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor film sees big jump, crosses Rs 50 cr
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer romantic-comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar witnessed a major growth at the box office, and the film entered the 50-crore club within four days of its release. 

The Luv Ranjan directorial was released on March 8, and the film opened up with Rs 15.73 crores on its first day. There was a decline of 34% on its second day and a marginal growth on day 3. However, on Saturday, the film witnessed a huge growth of 68% in the national chains, and it collected Rs 16.57 crores. Till now, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has collected Rs 53.16 crores. 

Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures on his social media, and wrote, "#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar puts up a solid show on Day 4… National chains witness 68.93% jump, while mass circuits grow marginally… Eyes ₹ 70 cr+ total in its 5-day *extended* weekend… Wed 15.73 cr, Thu 10.34 cr, Fri 10.52 cr, Sat 16.57 cr. Total: ₹ 53.16 cr. #India biz. #TJMM." 

Here's the tweet

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is the second film of 2023 that has crossed the Rs 50-crore mark at the Indian box office. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan made its debut by earning Rs 57 crores on its opening day. Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada and Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi-starrer Selfiee failed to cross the mark in their lifetime collection. 

What has worked in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s favour are the good reviews and positive word of mouth generated due to it. Due to that, it has managed to beat the opening collections of bigger films like Ram Setu and Laal Singh Chaddha and even successful comedies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and Anubhav Singh Bassi among others. TJMM will enjoy a great run until Ajay Devgn's actioner Bholaa releases in cinemas. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Indulge in luxury: Discover 5 most expensive food items in the world and their shocking prices
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul channels Urfi Javed with sexy shoot in bizarre bikini made of party decor; see pics
Inside pics of Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's sea-facing home with garden, modern bedroom
World's 10 highest paid models: Here's how much Kendal Jenner, Gigi Hadid earn
From Mayanti Langer to Karishma Kotak- A look at beautiful female anchors who have graced the IPL
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 631 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.