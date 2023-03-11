Search icon
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office collection day 3: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor film shows growth, earns Rs 36 crore

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has earned Rs 36 crore in three days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 11:49 AM IST

File Photo

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is doing good at the box office, the film has managed to earn Rs 10.52 crore on day 3. The total collection of the film is Rs 36.59 crore in three days.

Film Analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, “#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar is up at national chains, but down in mass circuits on Day 3… #Mumbai - #Maharashtra as well as mass pockets need to come on board on Sat-Sun for a strong weekend total… Wed 15.73 cr, Thu 10.34 cr, Fri 10.52 cr. Total: ₹ 36.59 cr. #India biz. #TJMM.”

Netizens reacted to its box office earnings, one of them wrote, “36.59cr in 3 days for a 160+ cr budget film should be termed as an epic flop even if it manages to earn 80-90cr.” The second one said, “Those who enjoyed #Pathaan on Single Screen, never like #TJMM. There is no Story at all. Lengthy movie, scrap screenplay writting, audience wouldn't understand what was the director trying to say to the audience. Rom-com movie is genuinely for the multiplex audience not 4 mass.”

The third one said, “Super flop. Same story we have been watching since many years. Nothing new in this movie . There no single movement when you enjoy heartily while watching movie. But if you are ranbir kapoor big fan then you can tolerate it.” Another said, “I am a huge fan of Ranbir Kapoor but i still can't digest these fake stars. This film actual quality is lower than jug jug jiyo and luv ranjan last film sweety ki titu.”

Meanwhile, in a recent conversation with News 18, Ranbir Kapoor opened up on the boycott culture and said, “There were certain media members during that period who were really going with the propaganda of boycott Bollywood and Bollywood is this and that, drugs and all of that, so I was like listen to our job is to entertain  you, if you don’t want to watch the film then don’t watch it, why are you starting a narrative of lies.”

The actor continues to say, “It's not just the actors, there are so many people in the industry, why are you affecting their livelihood? If you don’t want to then don’t watch the film. So I found it really silly and stupid.”

