Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor film holds well, earns Rs 10 crore

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is going from strength to strength at the box office. The Luv Ranjan film was released in theatres on Holi, March 8 and has taken a very strong start at the box office. In its first two days, the film has crossed Rs 25 crore net, making more than what most had predicted and anticipated. It is now on course to registering a very healthy opening weekend for its genre.

Trade tracker Sacnilk reported that Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar earned Rs 10.34 crore net in the domestic market on Thursday. Add the Rs 15.73 crore it made on Wednesday and the film now has a two-day domestic haul of Rs 26 crore. It’s worldwide gross meanwhile is over Rs 35 crore. Most analysts and trade experts had predicted the film to earn somewhere around Rs 9 crore on Thursday, which means that it has surpassed expectations for the second day in a row.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, while sharing the film’s collection figures on Twitter, wrote, “A 34.27% decline on a working day - after a holiday - was inevitable… Biz should start moving from Fri [evening] onwards, with Sat-Sun giving that extra boost.” Given that the real weekend begins now, the film is expected to put up a strong show and Rs 60-crore extended weekend is definitely on the cards.

What has worked in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s favour are the good reviews and positive word of mouth generated due to it. Due to that, it has managed to beat the opening collections of bigger films like Ram Setu and Laal Singh Chaddha and even successful comedies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and Anubhav Singh Bassi among others.