Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor film beats Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Rs 15-crore opening

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was released in theatres on Holi, March 8. The romantic comedy has taken a very strong start at the box office, earning more than what most had predicted and anticipated. In the process, it has not only become the highest-opening Hindi film on Holi post-pandemic, but also registered the second-best opening by a Bollywood film this year.

Trade tracker Sacnilk reported that Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar earned Rs 15.73 crore net in the domestic market on Wednesday, its day of release. Most analysts and trade experts had predicted the film to earn between Rs 11-13 crore. This is the second-highest opening by a Hindi film this year, behind Pathaan’s massive Rs 57-crore haul on its day one. The number is also higher than the Rs 13 crore Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey had managed last year on Holi.

#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar does VERY WELL on Day 1… Got a boost due to #Holi festivities in several states, but lost out on substantial chunk of biz where #Holi was celebrated a day early [#Mumbai; working day]… Wed ₹ 15.73 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/5Ggnczlfgk March 9, 2023

The strong opening puts Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside with some of the strongest-opening films post-pandemic. Its day one collection is higher than Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which earned Rs 14.11 crore on its release day. For long, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had been seen as the mark non-massy films had to touch or beat. Given that Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has generated positive reviews and is getting good word of mouth, the film stands to register a very strong extended opening weekend.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s real test will be its Thursday collections. Usually, a film’s second day is on the weekend but for this film, being a mid-week festive release, it falls on a working day. If the Luv Ranjan film manages to hold well and not register a massive drop, it has every chance of consolidating over the weekend. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and Anubhav Singh Bassi among others.