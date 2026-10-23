Tu Hai Meri Kiran movie review: Sonakshi Sinha brings unique time-bending twist to Darr, Zaheer Iqbal spins big surprise as obsessive lover

Despite the few logical loopholes, Tu Hai Meri Kiran holds your attention till the last frame because of the fresh spin on obsession with the constant battle of past, present, and future.

Director: Karan Rawal

Star cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Ankit Gupta

Runtime: 2 hr 5 mins

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 3 stars

Tu Hai Meri Kiran synopsis

In 2026, Kiran (Sinha), a writer, finds an old flip phone in a newly moved-into home. She operates it, and on the other end, Samar (Iqbal) answers it. Kiran decides to return the phone to Samar, and they plan a meeting outside a cinema hall. When Kiran reaches the spot, she realises that Samar is not from 2026, but from 2016. Kiran finds a connection, but soon it turns into an obsession that puts her past, present, and future in grave danger. How Kiran fights from her past to protect her people, and ultimately her life, forms the crux of Tu Hai Meri Kiran.

First thought on Tu Hai Meri Kiran

When you hear the title, subconsciously, it takes you to the haunting, melodious voice of Udit Narayan singing these lines from Shah Rukh Khan's Darr. The title itself suggests that the film is another take on what Darr was: a tale of an obsessive lover who creates havoc in the life of a beautiful girl. The movie was not heavily promoted, and due to the low buzz, I walked into a cinema hall with a perception of watching a predictable thriller. However, the film surprised me because of its fresh take on the theme of obsession, layered with a time-bending twist. Samar from 2016 falls in love with Kiran from 2026 over phone calls. He stalks her online, then visits all the places from her 2016 that she revealed to him in their conversations to alter her past, which is Samar's future. Watching the back-and-forth of two individuals in different timelines is interesting. At the end of the film, I was left with a few questions unanswered, but was surprisingly entertained by it.

What works for Tu Hai Meri Kiran

The biggest strength of the film lies in the concept and the execution. Writer-director Karan Rawal dared to bring a time-bending angle into the mundane story. The interval and a few sequences from the second half have shock value, leaving you puzzled and intrigued at the same time. Apart from the writing, the performances of the leads justify the writing. Sonakshi, as expected, delivers and doesn't disappoint. But Zaheer Iqbal is a big surprise in the film. Arguably, Tu Hai Meri Kiran brings Zaheer Iqbal 2.0. As an antogonist, he brings the raw intensity, rage, vulnerability, and even freshness as an obsessed lover. The love-hate chemistry of Sinha-Iqbal is also well thought out and keeps the interest intact. Ankit Gupta as Kiran's husband also lends able support and makes his presence amply felt.

What doesn't work for Tu Hai Meri Kiran?

Speaking about the shortcomings, the film has some evident logical loopholes. When and where did the mystical cell phone come from? What was the device's existence? If Samar from the past has completely changed Kiran's future. When Kiran tries to correct it, what happens to Samar, and how does it affect his future? Even the climax looks rushed and incomplete. You have questions, but there are no answers, leaving you a little confused. The overlapping of timelines doesn't get proper closure. The background score by Advait Nemlekar & Shalom Benjamin goes well with the mood of the film. But sadly, the music by OAFF & Savera doesn't leave a lasting impact. Vishal Mishra's Humsafar is good on the ears, but forgettable.

Overall impact of Tu Hai Meri Kiran

This film is indeed a chhota packet bada dhamaka. Despite the shortcomings, Tu Hai Meri Kiran keeps you glued till the end. Sonakshi and Zaheer's fresh take on Darr wala pyaar definitely packs a punch.