'Tu Bombay mein show nahi karega': Sonu Nigam recalls his father's strict advice during his early struggle days

Sonu Nigam's candid revelation offers a glimpse into the discipline and sacrifices that shaped his journey before he became one of the most recognisable voices in Indian music.

Sonu Nigam has opened up about the strict discipline his father imposed on him during the early years of his singing career, revealing how he was discouraged from settling in Mumbai as he pursued opportunities in the city. Widely regarded as one of India’s most versatile and beloved playback singers, Sonu has delivered countless iconic tracks over the decades. However, his journey to stardom was far from easy. Recalling his struggles before finding success, the singer spoke about his father's approach to keeping him focused.

"My father is a very strict and knowledgeable person. When I came here in 1991, there were no reality shows. My father and I had to go to Delhi to earn some money and then come back to Bombay. We used to stay here, and after running out of money in 2-3 months, we would go back to Delhi. He used to say, 'Tu Bombay mein show nahi karega! You are good-looking, you sing well, you'll definitely get a girlfriend. You'll get entangled in an affair with some famous singer or dancer. You’ll become friends with musicians and your co-singers, and then you’ll settle here.'"

Sonu further recalled his father’s advice, adding, "If you stay in Delhi, you'll stay focused with me. You should not have any other work in Bombay apart from looking for opportunities.' Me being the good child, I complied. I respected him as a person and didn’t rebel." The singer’s candid revelation offers a glimpse into the discipline and sacrifices that shaped his journey before he became one of the most recognisable voices in Indian music.

The conversation featured in the latest episode of trade analyst Komal Nahta's Game Changers: The Music Series, a podcast that brings together celebrated singers, composers and music maestros to discuss their creative journeys, inspirations and the untold stories behind the music that has shaped generations. The latest season continues to spotlight influential voices from the world of Indian music.

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