'Trying to trace his divorce papers,' says Randhir Kapoor on late brother Rajiv Kapoor's property settlement case

Earlier, the Bombay HC sought an undertaking from Randhir and his sister Rima that they would make "reasonable efforts" to locate the divorce decree.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 28, 2021, 05:27 PM IST

Bollywood veteran Randhir Kapoor on Wednesday informed he is trying to trace the divorce decree of his late brother Rajiv Kapoor, to produce in court. Earlier, the Bombay High Court had asked Randhir Kapoor and his sister Rima Jain to submit the decree in a property-related case.

Speaking to IANS, Randhir said the divorce papers are needed in order to get probate made.

"My brother is divorced. I have got to get the probate made. For that, I need his divorce papers. He used to stay in Pune and here. I can't find it and I am tracing it. I have put a tracer on it and people are working on it. I don't know where he has kept it. He is not here," Randhir informed.

Rajiv Kapoor passed away on February 9. A petition was subsequently filed by Randhir and Rima to obtain letters of administration to the property and credits. According to the petition, Rajiv married Aarti Sabharwal in 2001 and they got divorced two years later.

We approached advocate Yogesh Adhia, who is handling the case but he refused to comment, saying he had no further information at this point in time.

Earlier, the Bombay High Court sought an undertaking from Randhir and his sister Rima that they would make "reasonable efforts" to locate and submit the divorce decree of their late brother Rajiv Kapoor.

Randhir and Rima's advocate Sharan Jagtiani had told the judge that the high court's Registry Department has asked them to submit a certified copy of the divorce decree before the court proceeds with the testamentary petition adding that the siblings did not know which family court had passed the divorce decree. Therefore, he sought dispensation to submit the divorce decree. Advocate Jagtani further also stated that Randhir and Rima were the only heirs to Rajiv's estates. 

While Justice Patel agreed to dispense with the requisition from the Registry it was on the condition that the petitioners giving a sworn undertaking that they will make reasonable efforts to locate the decree of divorce and if found it should be submitted to the Registry. 

(With inputs from Agencies)

