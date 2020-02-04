'Trying to bring these conversations out of closet': Ayushmann Khurrana on his choice of films

Ayushmann Khurrana made his debut in the film industry with Vicky Donor in which he played the role of a sperm donor and ever since then the actor has always pushed the envelope with his film choices. In his next film titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann is proud to play the role of a gay man.

In a recent interview, the Bala actor revealed how cinema is too powerful a tool to not be used correctly."Cinema is a powerful tool that can influence people and affect positive social changes. One of my primary reasons to do films on taboo topics is to try and impact a change in society -- start a conversation in families and make people think of the realities that are around them and impacts them regularly. It is this strong urge to try and highlight the real, the important that I decided my brand of cinema will stand for taboo-breaking subjects," he said.

He further added how his films are family entertainers and that he wishes to bring in some positive change in the society through his medium.

"The issues that I deal with in my films affect families across the country in some form or way. That's the reason why they connect with my genre of cinema. I want to silently keep bringing out these important social issues that we somehow, as a society, try to brush under the carpet. Through my films, I'm trying to bring these conversations out of the closet and I hope, in the process, making all of us think about being vocal and sensitive."

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is slated to release on February 21, 2020.