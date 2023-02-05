‘Try DDLJ': Shah Rukh Khan reacts after kid says she didn't like Pathaan

File Photo

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, on Sunday, reacted after a kid said that she didn’t like Pathaan. The video in which a girl named Ahana talks about Deepika Padukone-starrer has been uploaded by a Twitter user.

In the clip, someone can be heard asking the kid, “Ahana, kaunsi movie dekh k aayi thi (Which movie did you watch)?" She answered, "Pathaan.”The person further asked, "Did you like it?" She replied, "Nah (No)." Sharing the video, the Twitter user wrote, “@iamsrk Ooops.”

Why are you such a cutie patootie And you replying randomly to tweets feels like everything back to the best times we had with you here. May this remains the same here onwards — Shefali (@DrShefali23) February 5, 2023

On Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan retweeted the video and wrote, “Oh oh!! Have to work harder now. Back to the drawing board. Can’t let the younger audience be disappointed. Desh ke youth ka sawaal hai (It is a matter of the country's youth). PS: Try DDLJ on her please….maybe she is the romantic types….kids u never know!"

Fans reacted to his reply, one of them wrote, “Pathaan winning hearts everywhere. Everyone loves King #ShahRukhKhan From lil ones to the old ones. India’s Pride Megastar #SRK LOVE U A LOT GOD SRK.”

The second one said, “Why are you such a cutie patootie And you replying randomly to tweets feels like everything back to the best times we had with you here. May this remains the same here onwards.”

For the unversed, Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead roles, the action-packed entertainer Pathaan continues setting new records at the box office with each passing day and now the Siddharth Anand film has created the record of highest earnings in the first week in the history of Hindi cinema.

Pathaan is the fourth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Hrithik Roshan's War (2019). The first two films were directed by Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar respectively, while the third film was helmed by Siddharth Anand, who also directed Pathaan.

Read|Pathaan box office: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is first Bollywood film to cross Rs 400 crore in India, sets sights on KGF 2