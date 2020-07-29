'Truly overwhelmed and forever indebted': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Aaradhya Bachchan thank well-wishers for prayers, love

On Monday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were tested negative for coronavirus and were discharged from the hospital. Now finally the actor took to her Instagram page and thanked all the people who wished them for a speedy recovery. She even posted a photo in which both of them have folded their hands and made a heart sign too. The mother-daughter duo along with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were hospitalised at Nanavati Hospital.

Aishwarya captioned her post stating, "THANK YOU SO SO MUCH for ALL your Prayers, Concern, Wishes and Love for my darling Angel Aaradhya and Pa, Ab... and me. TRULY OVERWHELMED and forever indebted...GOD BLESS YOU ALL. ALL MY LOVE ALWAYS and Prayers for the well-being of you ALL and all yours... Truly, Deeply and Heartfelt...Be Well and Be Safe GOD BLESS LOVE YOU All too."

It was Abhishek who took to his Twitter page and wrote, "Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff."

While Big B wrote, "They go home the little one and Bahurani... and the tears flow out... the little one embraces and tells me not to cry... 'you’ll be home soon' she assures... I must believe her..."

The legendary actor and Abhishek are still quarantining at the hospital.