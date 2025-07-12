'True to his word, he...': Chitrangda Singh reveals why Salman Khan chose to work with her in Battle of Galwan

Battle of Galwan, which is directed by Apoorva Lakhia of Shootout at Lokhandwala fame, is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between armed personnel of India and China. It will mark the maiden collaboration between Salman and Chitrangda.

Actor Chitrangda Singh, on Friday, said Salman Khan kept his promise of working with her in a project after she was cast in the superstar's upcoming movie Battle of Galwan. The movie, which is directed by Apoorva Lakhia of Shootout at Lokhandwala fame, is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between armed personnel of India and China. It will mark the maiden collaboration between Salman and Chitrangda, known for movies such as Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Yeh Saali Zindagi, and Desi Boyz.

Why did Salman Khan choose Chitrangda Singh for Battle of Galwan?

In a statement, Chitrangda Singh said she was supposed to collaborate with Salman Khan on a Marathi project many years ago, but it got shelved. “It feels incredibly special to be a part of Galwan. A few years ago, there was a remake of a Marathi project where I was supposed to work alongside Khan, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Unfortunately, the film never went on the floors. I still remember Mr Khan saying, 'There is always a next time to work together.' After all these years, like he says, ‘Ek baar maine commitment kar di, toh main apne aap ki bhi nahi sunta,’ and true to his word, he honoured that commitment," she said.

Chitrangda Singh praises Apoorva Lakhia for trusting her for the Battle of Galwan film

Chitrangda also praised Lakhia for trusting her with the role. "He could’ve cast any big star, but he placed his trust in my craft. I truly appreciate his faith in me, and I’m proud to be part of a story as significant and powerful as the Battle of Galwan,” she added.

About the Battle of Galwan starring Salman Khan

Salman had officially announced the movie last week in a post on his social media handles. According to the makers, Battle of Galwan is based on one of India's most brutal battles fought without a single bullet being fired. It was fought over 15,000 feet above sea level and stands as a testament to India’s indomitable spirit.

Twenty Indian Army personnel laid down their lives in the Galwan valley clashes in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflicts between India and China in decades.

