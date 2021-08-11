Trishala Dutt shares heartwarming photos with 'papa dukes' Sanjay Dutt from her California birthday celebrations - pics

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt celebrated her 33rd birthday on August 10 and the actor made sure to be with his daughter on her special day. Trishala, who has now made her Instagram profile public, took to the social media platform to give her followers a sneak peek into her birthday celebrations.

In one of the stories, she posted a video of Sanjay casually chatting with someone as she used a funny filter on him. She captioned her post as, “this filter is so funny lol.” She also wrote, “my papa,’ with a heart emoji. Have a look at the picture here:

Later, she shared a photo with Sanjay and along with it wrote a heartfelt note, thanking him for making her birthday special. In the photo, Trishala can be seen dressed in a pretty white dress as she hugged Sanjay, who wore a white shirt with pineapple, flower and palm tree prints on it and paired it with a green pair of cargo pants. In the background, one can see the beautiful sunset of California.

“Chapter 33 with my heart, my blood, and my soul - The sun, the moon, and all my stars [?] my Papa Dukes @duttsanjay - thank you everyone for the birthday wishes," Trishala wrote.

Maanayata Dutt dropped heart emojis in the comment section while Sanjay’s sister Priya Dutt commented, “I love this pic and great big hugs to both of you.” Fans showered the father-daughter duo with love and appreciation. “Awww picture perfect,” wrote one user while another commented, “Love you both.” A third user wrote, “So happy to see you with your daughter. Stay blessed Sanjay,” while a fourth one commented, "Gorgeous people.”

A day ago, Sanjay, too, penned a sweet note for Trishala on Instagram. “Life gave me the most wonderful gift in the form of you when I became a father. Even though you live so far away, we know that our bond has just been growing stronger. Happy Birthday, my little girl," he wrote.

For the unversed, Trishala is the daughter of Sanjay and late actor Richa Sharma, who died of brain tumour in 1996. The birthday girl was raised by her maternal grandparents in the USA, where she currently stays and works as a psychotherapist. Sanjay Dutt married Maanayata in the year 2008 and they are parents to twins-- Shahraan and Iqra.