DNA TV Show: Did Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman plot to overthrow Sheikh Hasina with Pakistan's ISI?

A CIA-Backed Coup? Nobel Laureate Yunus At Helm in Bangladesh

Vinesh Phogat finally breaks silence over her Paris Olympics disqualification

This Bollywood actress is favourite to play Parveen Babi in her biopic; called national crush, has no flop in 6 years

Paris Olympics 2024: India's full schedule for August 8; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Bollywood

Bollywood

This Bollywood actress is favourite to play Parveen Babi in her biopic; called national crush, has no flop in 6 years

This actress who recently gave Rs 600-crore blockbuster is reset to play Parveen Babi in her biopic.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 11:09 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

This Bollywood actress is favourite to play Parveen Babi in her biopic; called national crush, has no flop in 6 years
Parveen Babi (Image credit: Twitter)
A biopic on the legendary actress Parveen Babi is reportedly in development. Renowned for her captivating presence and glamorous roles, Babi's life and career are set to be the focus of the film.

As per the Filmfare report, Triptii Dimri is considered to play Babi in the biopic. Parveen Babi, who was one of the celebrated actresses from the 1970s and 1980s, earned acclaim for her roles in films like Deewar, Amar Akbar Anthony, and Khatta Meetha.

Despite her successful career, Babi faced many challenges, including mental health struggles. The upcoming biopic aims to capture the full spectrum of her journey, highlighting both her achievements and difficulties. Production details, such as the director and cast members, have not yet been revealed.

The project is already creating significant excitement among fans and critics. As the film develops, it is expected to provide a new perspective on Parveen Babi's remarkable life and lasting impact on Indian cinema.

Meanwhile, after the blockbuster success of Animal, Triptii Dimri was tagged 'national crush' as her romantic scenes with Ranbir Kapoor became a rage across the nation. The actress is now looking forward to the release of her next film Bad Newz. At the Bad Newz's trailer launch, she was asked if she was bothered when her acting was overlooked and she was simply tagged 'national crush'.

The Qala actress said, "In my experience, luckily, I would like to thank God, because in my experience, it has been the other way around, as many films I have done in my career, whether they are the older films that I did earlier, or the ones that have released recently, I have received a lot of love from my audience. People have liked my work and have spoken about it."

"Initially, when I came into the industry, I always wanted people should talk about my work and nothing else. Luckily, when my films have released, they have spoken about my work. I think these things motivate us actors to do better in life and to keep working on our craft and I think, that way I have been very fortunate", Triptii added further.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
