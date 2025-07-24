Triptii Dimri reveals her sister got stressed after reading every hate comment against actress post Animal: 'She realised...'

Though Triptii Dimri gained nationwide fame after Animal, she was also criticised for her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in the 2023 blockbuster.

Triptii Dimri earned praise from the critics for her powerful performances in Laila Majnu, Bulbbul, and Qala; but she gained nationwide fame after her brief role in Animal, in which she was seen in intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor. However, the actress was also heavily trolled and criticised for the same. In a recent interview, Triptii revealed that her sister, who has been her supporting pillar throughout her career, got stressed after reading hate comments against the actress.

Talking to the Too Filmy YouTube channel, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actress said, "After all the criticism, I had stopped reading anything. She was the one who would read every comment till late at night, and she'd get stressed. She realised it would affect me eventually. So, she said, 'People are going to talk even if you do good. Rather, do what you truly believe in. It's your life, and you get to live it only once. You will make mistakes, but just learn from them'."

Dimri added that how her sister's advice has really helped her in her life as she continued, "I have been blessed with good friends, and my sister has always been there for me since day 1. Even when I was failing at auditions, she was there. I would call her crying, and she would say, 'You have to keep doing this. Don't listen to the noise, don't listen to relatives or people around me. Just keep doing this and see if it works for you. If you're not happy, that's the only time you step back'."

Meanwhile, Triptii Dimri is now awaiting the release of her next film Dhadak 2, in which she stars opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi. Slated to release in cinemas on August 1, the romantic drama is the spiritual sequel of the 2018 release Dhadak and the official remake of the 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal.

