Triptii Dimri reveals her parents' reaction to intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal: 'They said you...'

Triptii Dimri reveals her parents' reaction to intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal: 'They said you...'

Triptii Dimri mentioned that her bold scenes with Ranbir Kapoor caught her parents off guard.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 01:55 PM IST

Triptii Dimri, in her recent interview, revealed her parents’ reaction after watching her intimate scenes in the movie Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor.

Despite earning praise as the national crush for her performance, Triptii mentioned that her bold scenes with Ranbir Kapoor caught her parents off guard. While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, she disclosed that it took them some time to digest and process those moments from the movie.

He said, “My parents got a little taken aback. (They said) ‘We have never seen something like this in films and you have done it.’ It took them time to get over that scene. They were very sweet to me though. They were like, ‘You shouldn’t have done that but it’s okay. As parents, we will obviously feel this.’”

“I told them I am not doing anything wrong. It’s my job and as long as I am comfortable and safe, I don’t see any problem in that. I am an actor and I have to be 100 percent honest with the character that I play and I did that,” she added.

“Luckily, in my case, I’ve been dealing with whether I was doing the rape scene in Bulbull (her 2020 Netflix film) or this one, they kept asking me if I am okay. They also ensured that there were no more than five people, including the director, the DOP, and the actors during the scene. Nobody else was allowed on set, all the monitors were shut, and they were like, ‘this is the scene we are doing. If at any point you feel you’re uncomfortable, let us know. We’ll go at your pace,” said Triptii.

“Every five minutes, Ranbir Kapoor was checking up on me and asking, ‘Are you okay, are you comfortable?’ I think these things really matter. People are sensitive to these things,” she concluded.

