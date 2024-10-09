Triptii Dimri recalls crying for 3 days after criticism for bold scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal: ‘Yeh log kya…’

Triptii Dimri breaks her silence on being criticised for her bold scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal.

Triptii Dimri rose to fame with her performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. However, the actress also had to face immense backlash for her bold, intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in the movie. The actress has finally opened up on her reaction to the same.

In an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, the actress recalled how criticism over her bold and intimate scenes in Animal took a toll on her and she found some comments on social media, unnecessarily cruel and revealed crying for 3 days after it. She said, "Roti thi because dimaag khraab hogaya tha ke kya likh rahe hain log (I would cry because I got mad thinking what people were writing)."

Triptii shared that it was her sister who helped her process the backlash and advised her to take ownership of her journey. She revealed that her sister encouraged her to stop dwelling on negativity. Reflecting on her emotional reaction, Triptii added, “Sometimes, crying is the body’s way of telling you to release your trauma.”

The actress said that her role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, she noticed an increase in both work and scrutiny. While she’s grateful for the opportunities and global love she’s received, she admitted that the criticism was a new experience. She said, “There was no criticism before Animal, but I suppose that’s the side effect of being in a mainstream film."

Animal was a blockbuster and collected Rs 900 crore at the box office. However, the next film in which Triptii Dimri starred, Bad Newzz, flopped at the box office. The actress will now be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Waala Video. The film is set to clash with Alia Bhatt's Jigra on October 11. She also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan in the pipeline.

