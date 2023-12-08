Headlines

Triptii Dimri has this to say on controversy around Ranbir Kapoor's 'lick my shoe' line in Animal: 'Reminded me of...'

Triptii Dimrii breaks silence on controversy around Ranbir Kapoor's 'lick my shoe' line in Animal.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 06:57 AM IST

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol, another actress who has grabbed headlines for her performance in Animal, is Triptii Dimri. The actress plays the role of Zoya aka Bhabhi 2, the girl with whom Ranbir cheats on Rashmika. Apart from her intimate scenes with the actor, her scene where Ranbir asks her to lick his shoes, has gone viral on social media. 
 
Now, opening up on the same, In a conversation with Indian Express, the actress revealed she had no apprehensions before playing the role. Triptii Dimri said, “It reminded me of what my acting coach had told me, the golden rule: Never judge your character. The characters you are playing, and the character your co-actor is playing, all are human and humans have good and bad sides. An actor must be prepared to play characters across the spectrum of good, bad, and ugly, but if you judge a character’s motivations, and thoughts, you won’t be able to play it with honesty. So that’s what I kept in mind.” 

She further revealed that she tried to flip the situation and put her in Ranbir Kapoor’s position and said, “I also thought that here was a woman who talks about killing his wife, father, kids, the entire family…. If someone tells me that, I will perhaps beat that person! Here, he does ask her to do that (lick his shoe) but also walks away later. He is going through a lot of these (intense thoughts). Later when his cousins ask her what they should do with me, he says ‘Let her go wherever she wants to.” 

Netizens couldn’t stop praising Triptii Dimri for her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor and some even thought that their chemistry was better than Rashmika and Ranbir’s in the film. Though the actress had less screen time, she created her mark and is now being called the ‘national crush’. 

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is a revenge drama that stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol along with Triptii Dimri and Mansi Taxak among others in key roles. The film opened to a thunderous response from the audience and has also collected over Rs 500 crore worldwide in just a week and still running strong at the box office.

