Triptii Dimri felt bad for her Laila Majnu co-star Avinash Tiwary after film's box office failure: 'We were back to zero'

Starring Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary, the romantic drama Laila Majnu flopped at the box office upon its release in 2018. However, it later gained a cult following and became a hit upon its re-relase in 2024. In her latest interview, Triptii has shared that she felt more bad for Avinash when the film failed commercially in 2018 as he had been struggling for 14 years.

Talking to Filmfare, Triptii said, "Laila Majnu was special because it was my first lead film. Woh ye film hai jisme maine acting seekhi thi (I learnt acting from this film). Initially, I took time to understand things, and that was when I did an acting workshop and realised this was something very interesting. I think that film taught me a lot. There were many challenges on a day-to-day basis because we were shooting in the valleys of Kashmir for 20 or even 24 hours at a stretch. Many times, I cried during that period, wondering what I was doing, because none of it was easy. Laila Majnu will always remain a very special film for me. At that time we were not even famous, so there was no pressure. We would go to the homes of locals and eat there, and I felt deeply attached to Kashmir."

She further added, "When the film did not do well, I felt very disappointed because we were back to zero. I had been around for at least two years, but Avinash Tiwary had been here for 14 years. Then we started giving auditions again, and I felt bad for him. But I knew it would receive appreciation, because even today, eight years after its release, people still talk about it. That is success for me. When the film was released, the theatres were empty, but when it was re-released later, they were packed, and when we went to the cinemas, we could not even find a place to sit."

Meanwhile, Triptii Dimri will be seen next opposite Shahid Kapoor in Vishal Bhardwaj's O' Romeo. The film also stars Avinash Tiwary, along with Randeep Hooda, Vikrant Massey, Nana Patekar, and Disha Patani. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie is slated to release in cinemas on Februray 13, 2026, just in time for Valentine's Day next year.

