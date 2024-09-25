Twitter
'Her downfall is crazy': Netizens react to Triptii Dimri's 'embarassing, uncomfortable' dance steps in Mere Mehboob

Triptii Dimri's dance moves in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video's latest song Mere Mehboob are being criticised and called "embarassing" and "uncomfortable".

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 10:02 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

'Her downfall is crazy': Netizens react to Triptii Dimri's 'embarassing, uncomfortable' dance steps in Mere Mehboob
Triptii Dimri in Mere Mehboob song
The second song titled Mere Mehboob from Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video was released on Monday, September 23. While the song has been applauded for its Sachin-Jigar's music, Priya Saraiya's lyrics, and Shilpa Rao and Sachet Tandon's singing, Triptii's dance steps in the song video are being excessively criticised. 

Mere Mehboob is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. In the track, the actress is seen doing what looks like pelvic thrusts while lying on the floor. This portion of the video has been shared on social media across X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit sub BollyBlindsNGossip and is being called out for the "embarassing" and "uncomfortable" dance steps.

Reacting to the clip, one netizen wrote, "From Laila Majnu, Qala, Bulbbul to THIS???? Her downfall is kinda crazy man." Triptii had impressed the audiences with her acting skills in these three films. She became the 'national crush' and gained huge popularity after she did a few intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in her small role in the last year's blockbuster Animal. Referring to the same, another netizen wrote, "Literally they are making Triptii do anything, she will never be able to move on from Animal movie. She did one bold scene and now they will make sure she repeats some cheap moves or scenes again and again." "She deserves roles like Deepika, Priyanka, Kriti but she is getting roles like Nora and Malaika", read another comment.

Apart from Rajkummar and Triptii, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video also stars Mallika Sherawat, Archana Puran Singh, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, Mukesh Tiwari, Tiku Talsania, Mubeen Saudagar, and Jaswant Singh in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release in cinemas on October 11 and will clash at the box office with Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina-starrer thriller drama Jigra in the Dussehra weekend. Jigra is directed by Vasan Bala and produced by Alia herself along with Karan Johar.

READ | Ajay Devgn's biggest flop film was made in Rs 100 crore, couldn't recover 10% of budget; it's not Himmatwala, Maidaan

Advertisement