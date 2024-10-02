Triptii Dimri breaks her silence after backlash over skipping Jaipur event despite charging Rs 5 lakh: 'During the...'

Triptii Dimri has broken her silence after a group of women damaged her poster, claiming she was meant to be at the event and had taken Rs 5 lakh but failed to appear.

On Wednesday, Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri set the record straight stating that she did not miss any event in Jaipur after committing to attend, nor did she receive any payment for it, as some people alleged.

On Tuesday, a group of women damaged her poster, claiming she was meant to be at the event and had taken Rs 5 lakh but failed to appear. Triptii's team released an official statement on Wednesday, rejecting all the claims made against her. It read, "During the ongoing promotional campaign for her film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Triptii Dimri fully honoured her professional obligations, attending all scheduled events and sessions related to the film."

It further mentioned, "Notably, she did not participate or commit to participate in any personal appearances or events beyond her promotional duties. It's important to clarify that no additional fees or payments were accepted for her involvement in these activities."

Triptii Dimri, who shot to fame with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, has landed in controversy after allegedly skipping a scheduled event in Jaipur organised by the Women Entrepreneurs of FICCI FLO.

The event, which focused on Nari Shakti (Women Empowerment), was set for Monday evening at a hotel on JLN Marg. Her absence has led to angry women threatening legal action against her. They announced the boycott of her movies, saying she disrespected them despite receiving half of her payment for the event.

In the video, one of the women can be heard saying, "Koi iske movies nahi dekhenge. Commitment karke yeh log aate nahi hai, time management karna aana chaiye. Konsi badi celebrity bani hai? Koi janta bhi nahi hai iska naam. Hum toh aaye the dekhne ki kon hai yeh. Abhi tak koi janta nahi hai and this is her life. She is not at all worth calling a celebrity. ("No one will watch her movies. They make commitments but don't show up; they need to learn time management. What big celebrity is she? No one even knows her name. We came to see who she is. Until now, nobody knows her, and this is her life. She is not at all worth being called a celebrity)."

Another video shows the event organiser blackening Triptii's poster on stage as a protest against her absence. Several women can be heard chanting, "Mooh kaala karo iska," expressing their anger over the situation. Another women said, "Jaipur should boycott Triptii Dimri. Hum usspe case karenge. I had transfer half the money and was about to transfer the other half, but I stopped because they were telling me to wait for 5 minutes. I don't know why, but I gave them half and they still have the other half. The total deal was Rs 5.5 lakh rupees. Jaipur should boycott her movies because they have insulted us today. After taking money, changing times. She is running away and she disrespected us, so lets run away from her movies."

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.