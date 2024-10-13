This actress' film has now clashed with Alia Bhatt's Jigra at box office.

Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri, who has been in the spotlight since her role in Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal, has recently appeared in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Raj Kummar Rao in the lead role.

The film has clashed with Alia Bhatt's Jigra at the box office. Triptii's film had a strong opening, earning ₹5.25 crore on Friday, more than Alia Bhatt's Jigra, released on the same day. However, on Saturday, the difference narrowed. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video made ₹6.75 crore, while Jigra saw an increase, bringing in ₹6.50 crore.

Popularly known as Bhabhi 2

Triptii Dimri is called “Bhabhi 2” after she appeared in Animal as her character had an affair with Ranbir Kapoor in the film Animal. Reacting to being called Bhabhi 2, Tripti told IndianExpress, "It does flatter me. Numbers are also a validation; it is a very visible form of love and I am grateful for that. But as an actor, I don’t want to get caught up in that. I know that people are also calling me that and honestly it just feels very, very overwhelming."

Slammed for her dance moves

Triptii Dimri recently faced criticism for her dance moves in the song Mere Mehboob from the upcoming film Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The item song left netizens unimpressed who have called out the choreography. In one part, Triptii lies on the floor, lifts one leg in a circular motion, and then raises her torso while shaking. It left the social media users divided on the internet.

Triptii made her acting debut in the thriller Mom (2017) and landed her first leading role in the romantic drama Laila Majnu (2018). In 2021, she was listed in Forbes Asia's 30 Under 30. Triptii rose to fame with a supporting role in the hit action film Animal (2023), which earned her a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress. She has also starred in the comedy film Bad Newz (2024).