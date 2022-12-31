Tripti Dimri makes relationship with Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Ssharma Insta-official, shares loved-up pic

Tripti Dimri and Karnesh Ssharma

Actress Tripti Dimri seemed to put all end to speculations about her rumoured relationship with film producer Karnesh Ssharma as she shared a picture with him on social media on Friday. Tripti and Karnesh have been rumoured to be dating for a few years now but neither has confirmed or denied the news, until now.

On Friday night, Tripti and Karnesh both shared a picture clicked by film producer Saurabh Malhotra on Instagram Stories. The picture shows the couple in a tight embrace. Saurabh wrote ‘My hearts (emoji)’ as the caption. Saurabh works as an associate producer in Clean Slate Filmz, the company headed by Karnesh.

Karnesh, who is actress Anushka Sharma’s brother, had produced Tripti’s debut film Bulbbul as well as her most recent outing Qala. Both films were released on Netflix. In the past, Tripti and Karnesh have both shared pictures with each other on Instagram, leading to specualtions about their romance. Even Anushka shared pictures of Tripti on her Instagram, adding fuel to the fire.

Tripti made her Bollywood debut in 2017 with Poster Boys and was net seen in Laila Majnu the following year. Her breakthrough came in Anvitaa Dutt’s Bulbbul, which was released in 2020. As per reports, it was on the sets of this film that Tripti and Karnesh began dating. The actress gained acclaim for her most recent release Qala, where she played a Bollywood playback singer battling mental health issues. The film also marked the acting debut of late actor Irrfan’s son Babil Khan.

Tripti currently has two films lined up for release. The first of these is Animal, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. This will be followed by Rola. Both films are set to be released in 2023.