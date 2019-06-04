Trio of Sugar & Spice & Everything Nice: Shah Rukh Khan has a unique description for kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam

On May 27, 2019, Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son AbRam Khan celebrated his sixth birthday. All the family members including SRK and Gauri Khan along with Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan got together to ring in the little munchkin's birthday. Also snapped was Shah Rukh's sister Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan and it was indeed a picture perfect moment to see the whole family together after a very long time. For AbRam's birthday, SRK hosted an Avengers-themed bash for his son.

Though the celebrations were done privately, King Khan decided to show some glimpses to his million fans through his social media pages. The superstar shared a beautiful photo of Aryan, Suhana and AbRam posing together which show their sibling bond. In the photo, Aryan is seen carrying AbRam in his arms while Suhana is hugging her brothers and is all smiles. SRK tweeted the photo stating, "My Trio of Sugar & Spice & everything Nice....and oh yeah! Gauri’s too."

SRK also shared another photo of the siblings' trio and wrote, "Another sweet picture from AbRam’s birthday party... #fathersloveoverload"

Check it out below:

My Trio of Sugar & Spice & everything Nice....and oh yeah! Gauri’s too. pic.twitter.com/KwtWYZa51m — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 3, 2019

Another sweet picture from AbRam’s birthday party... #fathersloveoverload pic.twitter.com/PrZ4yyLZe7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 3, 2019

Meanwhile, Aryan and Suhana, who are here for their summer holidays are living it up to the fullest. They are catching up with their friends, the fellow star kids and are being clicked by making their way towards popular restaurants in the city.

Currently, SRK s busy with the shoot of the third season of his show TED Talks India Nayi Soch which will be aired sometime later this year.