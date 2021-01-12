Kajol reveals THIS K-drama series as one of her favourites, people will agree

Kajol is gearing up for her Netflix original film Tribhanga which is set to stream from January 15, 2021. With this film, the actor is making her OTT debut and fans contain their excitement. In Tribhanga, directed by Renuka Shahane, Kajol will be seen as Mithila Palkar's onscreen mother and Tanvi Azmi's daughter. Recently, Netflix India posted a video in which Mithila interviewed Kajol and it's titled 'Mithila Palkar Welcomes Kajol To The Fam'.

In the video, Mithila reveals that Kajol is a huge K Drama (South Korean shows) fan and has been binge-watching several shows. The Dushman actor called Crash Landing On You as one of her favourite series. Kajol stated, "I do. I find them highly entertaining. I love the aesthetic. I started with Crash Landing On You, which is one of my most favourites."

Praising Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin starring show, Kajol further said, "I thought the idea of the whole North Korea-South Korea love story was fabulous and I loved the way they did it. It was a superb idea and fantastically executed."

Meanwhile, talking about Tribhanga, Kajol had earlier said in a statement, "Just like the name, the film is a celebration of women and all their beautiful imperfections. We need to embrace these imperfections and live on our own terms, just the way Nayan, Anu, and Masha do in this film. My character is outspoken and opinionated much like how the audience knows me, yet is completely different."

She added, "As a mother, I can vouch that there are challenges that women face daily as the smallest of things we do affect our children. Motherhood is a minefield of emotions captured extremely well by Renuka. I am very excited for the audience to see this film and hope it will resonate with people of all ages."