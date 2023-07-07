Trial Period trailer: Genelia Deshmukh's character seeks a 'father on trial' for son, Manav Kaul tries hard to fit in

A still of Genelia Deshmukh and Manav Kaul from Trial Period

Genelia Deshmukh, Manav Kaul, and Gajraj Rao assembled for a light-hearted entertainer- Trial Period, and the upcoming movie and the upcoming movie have the capability of becoming the next family entertainer after Badhaai Ho. On June 7, the makers of Trail Period dropped the official trailer of the film, and it has all the ingredients of a perfect rollercoaster ride of familial love.

The film follows the journey of a single mother Ana, played by Genelia Deshmukh, whose world turns upside down when her inquisitive son demands a father on a trial period of 30 days! The innocent coercion leads to the arrival of a disciplined Prajapati Dwivedi from Ujjain, fondly known as PD, played by Manav Kaul – who is in complete contradiction to the expectations of the mother and the son. What follows is an adorable tale of love and friendship, as they navigate through the challenges of an unconventional family dynamic, personality clashes, blossoming into unexpected bonds.

Genelia Deshmukh shared her thoughts about the movie, and said, "I’m at the stage in my career, where I choose a film which is about quality more than just quantity. Trial Period when offered to me by director Aleya Sen and Chrome was about a mother and the various relationships a woman goes through at that phase, it’s about a single woman mother finding her love story which is different from college love stories, and this is exactly what excited me to do the role."

Manav Kaul also shared his views about the film, and said, "Trial Period is all things special! So heartfelt in its treatment, the film is an emotional rollercoaster. Moreover, working alongside such incredibly talented actors and the Chrome Pictures team has been a rewarding journey for me. All of us were personally invested in the film, and every character in it will leave you with a different point of view, therein lies the beauty of Aleya Sen’s capabilities as a director." Trial Period will premiere on Jio Cinema on July 2.