Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Trial Period trailer: Genelia Deshmukh's character seeks a 'father on trial' for son, Manav Kaul tries hard to fit in

The makers of Badhaai Ho return with another family entertainer starring Genelia Deshmukh, Gajraj Rao, and Manav Kaul.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 04:33 PM IST

Trial Period trailer: Genelia Deshmukh's character seeks a 'father on trial' for son, Manav Kaul tries hard to fit in
A still of Genelia Deshmukh and Manav Kaul from Trial Period

Genelia Deshmukh, Manav Kaul, and Gajraj Rao assembled for a light-hearted entertainer- Trial Period, and the upcoming movie and the upcoming movie have the capability of becoming the next family entertainer after Badhaai Ho. On June 7, the makers of Trail Period dropped the official trailer of the film, and it has all the ingredients of a perfect rollercoaster ride of familial love. 

The film follows the journey of a single mother Ana, played by Genelia Deshmukh, whose world turns upside down when her inquisitive son demands a father on a trial period of 30 days! The innocent coercion leads to the arrival of a disciplined Prajapati Dwivedi from Ujjain, fondly known as PD, played by Manav Kaul – who is in complete contradiction to the expectations of the mother and the son. What follows is an adorable tale of love and friendship, as they navigate through the challenges of an unconventional family dynamic, personality clashes, blossoming into unexpected bonds. 

Watch the trailer 

Genelia Deshmukh shared her thoughts about the movie, and said, "I’m at the stage in my career, where I choose a film which is about quality more than just quantity. Trial Period when offered to me by director Aleya Sen and Chrome was about a mother and the various relationships a woman goes through at that phase, it’s about a single woman mother finding her love story which is different from college love stories, and this is exactly what excited me to do the role." 

Manav Kaul also shared his views about the film, and said, "Trial Period is all things special! So heartfelt in its treatment, the film is an emotional rollercoaster. Moreover, working alongside such incredibly talented actors and the Chrome Pictures team has been a rewarding journey for me. All of us were personally invested in the film, and every character in it will leave you with a different point of view, therein lies the beauty of Aleya Sen’s capabilities as a director." Trial Period will premiere on Jio Cinema on July 2.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IPL 2023: Mankad's fifty, Pooran's blitz power Lucknow Super Giants to thrilling win over Sunrisers Hyderabad
Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now
From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids
Priyanka Chopra poses with Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's family; shares inside photos from engagement ceremony
Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi: Building collapses in national capital, many feared trapped inside
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.