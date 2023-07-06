Search icon
Trial Period teaser: Genelia Deshmukh intrigues fans as she hunts for ‘father on rent’

Genelia Deshmukh leaves fans intrigued as she releases the teaser of her upcoming series Trial Period.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

Trial Period teaser: Genelia Deshmukh intrigues fans as she hunts for ‘father on rent’
Genelia Deshmukh's series Trial Period teaser

After impressing fans with her Marathi movie Ved alongside her husband Reteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh is all set to woo her fans with her upcoming series Trial Period. 

On Thursday, Jio Cinema shared a teaser of Genelia Deshmukh and Manav Kaul’s upcoming web series which has an intriguing concept. In the teaser, Genelia can be seen hunting for a father on rent and interviewing men who fit the criteria. After putting potential dads through a side-splitting test, she finally hires Manav Kaul as ‘father on rent’. 

Helmed by Aleya Sen, The series is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Produced by Hemant Bhandari, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and Aleya Sen. Along with Genelia Deshmukh, the series also stars Manav Kaul and the teaser has already left fans excited. The series will stream on Jio Cinema from July 21.

Netizens expressed their excitement in the comment section One of the comments read, “This looks interesting, will definitely watch it.” Another wrote, “Vahini is back.” Another person wrote, “this is soo cute.” 

Meanwhile, Genelia was last seen in the Marathi movie Ved wherein she was seen romancing her husband Retiesh Deshmukh. The story revolved around Ved revolves around Shravani (Genelia Deshmukh), an Indian Railways employee who is married to her childhood crush, Satya (Riteish Deshmukh), who is a former aspiring cricketer and an alcoholic. Satya, on the other hand, is pining for his former girlfriend Nisha. After the theatrical release, the movie is now streaming on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.\

 

