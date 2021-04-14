Trending! Anushka Sharma 'loves' Hardik Pandya's video with 'my boy, my heart, my life' Agastya Pandya

Actor Natasa Stankovic's husband and Mumbai Indians and Indian team all-rounder Hardik Pandya, on Wednesday, dropped an adorable reels video on Instagram with his son Agastya Pandya. Hardik's video with his son was so adorable that not only Natasa but, Anushka Sharma also couldn't help but react to it.

Sharing the video, Hardik wrote, "My boy, my heart, my life." Singer Arijit Singh's popular track 'Main Tera' played in the background as Hardik could be seen playing with his son and enjoying many tender moments.

For the uninformed, Natasa and Hardik surprised all on January 1, 2020, when they announced their engagement. Sharing pictures, Natasa had written, "Forever yes @hardikpandya93". In July that year, Agastya was born.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Anushka and her husband and Indian skipper Virat Kohli welcomed their first daughter Vamika Kohli on January 11, 2021.

The couple had announced her birth on social media. Announcing her name a little after that, Anushka had written, "We have lived together with love, presence, and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers, and good energy."

On the work front, Anushka will be next producing 'Qala', a Netflix film through her production house Clean Slate Filmz. 'Qala' is set to be directed by 'Bulbbul' director Anvita Dutt and will star actress Tripti Dimri and Babil Khan.