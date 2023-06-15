'Train nikal jayegi': Kajol brutally trolled for her walk in viral video, netizens call her 'another Jaya Bachchan'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bollywood actress Kajol recently got trolled for her walk after her video went viral on social media. In the clip, she can be seen walking very fast while paps can be heard asking her to slow down.

The video has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. Kajol can be seen wearing a red dress paired with golden heels and gold accessories. After the clip went viral, one of the social media users wrote, “Too much drama, ignorance, fake attitude and ill behaviour.” The second one said, “Sorry to say but grace is 0 … looks like a macho man walking in a dress.”

The third one said, “Y she is walking like this??” The third one said, “Seems like another jaya bachchan in the making.” The fourth person commented, “aise kyu bhagti h jaise iski koi train nikal jayegi.” The fifth person wrote, “I used to like her so much but when u see them off screen , then u can analyse their traits .. I don’t like her attitude which forced me to press dislike button on her… she’s a normal human being.. so stay like one.” The sixth person commented, “Why’s her body language so hyper?”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol will next be seen in Trial. Helmed by Suparn S. Varma and co-produced by Ajay Devgn, The Trial stars Kajol who is going to essay the role of a housewife named Noyonika Sengupta, who is forced to return to work as a lawyer after her husband’s public scandal puts him behind bars. The courtroom drama is an Indian adaptation of the CBS series The Good Wife and also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, and Gaurav Pandey in key roles.