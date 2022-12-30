Yearender: Trade experts decode Bollywood in 2022, why biggies like Cirkus, Laal Singh Chaddha tanked

Bollywood movies 2022

The year 2022 has been an eye-opener for the Indian film industry. After surviving the Covid pandemic, and the boom of OTT, filmmakers, producers and even actors were taken aback by the audience's reception. This year can be considered for giving the highest of highs to the lowest of lows. On one side, we had ambitious flicks like RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Karthikeya 2, and Kantara that went on to amaze the audience with their larger-than-life storytelling and won the masses.

On the other side, Bollywood offered clutter-breaker blockbuster The Kashmir Files, visual spectacle Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, hard-hitting Gangubai Kathiawadi, rib-tickling Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and nail-biting Drishyam 2. All these films were appreciated as they fulfilled the exceeded expectations of the audience. However, we all witness the fall of highly-anticipated flicks like Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithiviraj, Runway 34, Heropanti 2, Laal Singh Chaddha, Shamshera, and the recently released Cirkus.

While analysing the year 2022, we found out that the audiences are up for unique content, and they're no more driven by stars. Today, a small-scale film like Uunchai can cross 50 days at the box office. A 15-crore film Kantara can earn more than Rs 400 crores worldwide. To understand the psyche of the audience better, DNA got in touch with trade experts, who are very much connected to the masses.

Trade expert Komal Nahta stated, "We got to see extreme changes this year. Covid has changed the mindset of the audiences. Due to OTT, the audience has become more content conscious, and they are not star-conscious. The Star system will be there, but bad content with bankable stars won't work anymore. Good content with non-A-listers can work." Highlighting his disappointments, Komal further added, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Laal Singh Chaddha, Runway 34. All these films were major disappointments. One major learning from this year can be 'never to take audiences for granted.' Give them good content or else we will suffer."

Even Sumit Kadel stated that he had huge expectations from LSC, Shamshera, and Cirkus, but they all disappointed him. Sharing his view on the year Kadel added, "We have to provide something that will give worth to audiences hard-earned money. Either we give them visual spectacles like RRR, KGF 2, Brahmastra, or a mind-bending thriller like Drishyam 2, or a laugh-riot like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2."

Sumit also shared some essential advice for the actors. For Akshay Kumar, Sumit said, "He should stick to 1-2 films a year. The audience has got fatigued watching him frequently. He needs to keep the curiosity around him alive." For Ayushmann Khurrana, he said, "Ayushmann is a brilliant actor, but his out-of-the-box genre films, aren't working anymore. So, even he should do some hardcore entertaining masala films." For Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor Sumit said, "These actors have a loyal fan following, so they should choose a script or film that will justify their presence and the high ticketing price." Sumit concluded the conversation by saying, "Bollywood has an interesting line-up for 2023, starting from Pathaan, so we can expect a positive, successful year ahead."