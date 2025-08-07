Trade analyst Komal Nahta slams Maddock Films' Dinesh Vijan for block bookings trend: 'Would you murder...'

Lashing out at Dinesh Vijan, Komal Nahta said, "His own Chhaava, a super-duper hit, is also being pointed fingers at: is it such a big hit? So you’ve done disservice to your film also."

The highest-grossing Bollywood film in 2024 was the horror-comedy Stree 2 starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, and the biggest Hindi hit till this year has been the Vicky Kaushal-starrer period action drama Chhaava. Both the films have been produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. However, now trade analyst Komal Nahta has slammed Dinesh Vijan for doing a lot of "disservice" to the Hindi film industry by spening massive amounts on block bookings.

In a podcast with Faridoon Shahryar, Komal said, "When Dinesh Vijan started this trend of block booking, on a huge scale by spending crores, I’d written in my articles then that he’s doing such a disservice to the industry he doesn’t realize it. The direct and true impact of that is now, the newspapers are questioning genuine hits. The newspapers now think a film can’t be a hit anymore. If every film is doing well, then there’s something wrong."

The veteran analyst added, "Because Dinesh Vijan, you’ve drilled it into people’s heads that there’s nothing like a genuine hit anymore. His own Chhaava, a super-duper hit, is also being pointed fingers at: is it such a big hit? So you’ve done disservice to your film also." He also blamed Dinesh for starting 'buy one get one' scheme as the audiences now don't want to buy tickets until this scheme is offered. "The public is now demanding it as a matter of right. ‘It’s not free, let’s not go.’ So you’ve ruined the whole system for your personal gain", Nahata stated.

Concluding his thoughts, Komal Nahata lashed out at Dinesh Vijan and said, "This isn’t filmmaking, this isn’t film business. You call this your style of promotion? Would you also murder two people and attract crowd in the theatres then? You can’t change the definition of promotion just because you want to gather a crowd. You’re a part of the industry. Don’t change the dynamics of the industry so much that other producers, distributors, and exhibitors have to pay such a huge price for it."

Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films was accused of block bookings during the first week of Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya-starrer Sky Force, which released in cinemas on January 24 earlier this year. Hence, the film's first week collections were reportedly Rs 40 crore, but the production house claimed that the film had earned Rs 80 crore in its first seven days.

