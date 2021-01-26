Tractor rally: Kangana Ranaut fires fresh salvo at Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra

Kangana Ranaut is known for never mincing her words. As someone who is known to express her opinions via tweets on most matters concerning the nation, on Tuesday, the Bollywood actress took to her Twitter handle to target Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and actress Priyanka Chopra.

For the unversed, as the nation celebrated its 72nd Republic Day, farmers from across the nation, who were seen as friendly and peaceful for more than 60 days as they waited for the government to accept their terms, suddenly left behind a trail of vandalism, violence, hooliganism as they hoisted their flags at the 17th century iconic Red Fort after running amok through the capital clashing with the police personnel in several parts of the national capital.

Soon after photos of farmers hosting their flag at the Red Fort surfaced on the Internet, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and wrote, "You need to explain this @diljitdosanjh @priyankachopra Whole world is laughing at us today, yahi chahiye tha na tum logon ko!!!! (This is what you wanted, right?) Congratulations."

As of writing this report, neither Priyanka Chopra nor Diljit Dosanjh had responded to Kangana's tweet.

Meanwhile, Kangana also posted a video on her Instagram handle, reiterating that the incident makes a mockery of the nation on a global stage. She added all those supporting this protest, must be sent to jail.

"Sick and tired of riots and blood bath almost every month, Delhi, Bangalore and now again Delhi #दिल्ली_पुलिस_लठ_बजाओ #RedFort," she captioned the video.

For the uninitiated, in December, Kangana had slammed both Diljit and Priyanka for extending support to the farmers protesting against the new farm bills.

In a series of tweets, Kangana wrote, "Problem is not just them but each and every individual who supports them and opposes #FarmersBill_2020 they are all aware how important this bill is for farmers still they provoke innocent farmers to incite violence, hatred and Bharat Band for their petty gains."

Kangana had said that Diljit and Priyanka were 'misleading and encouraging' farmers' protest. She wrote, "People like @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra will be hailed by the left media for misleading and encouraging farmers protests, pro-Islamists and anti-India film industry and brands will flood them with offers and English/living in colonial hangover media houses will felicitate them with awards, the problem is whole system is designed to make anti-nationals flourish and grow and we are too less in numbers against a corrupt system, but I am sure magic will happen in every fight of GOOD versus EVIL, evil has been much stronger, JAI SHRI RAM."

Earlier, Kangana was involved in a war of words with Diljit Dosanjh. It started with him referring to a now-deleted tweet posted by her in which she wrongly identified an old woman at the ongoing farmers' protest as Bilkis Bano, the face of the Shaheen Bagh protest.

Problem is not just them but each and every individual who supports them and opposes #FarmersBill_2020 they are all aware how important this bill is for farmers still they provoke innocent farmers to incite violence, hatred and Bharat Band for their petty gains ( cont) https://t.co/JW2qU1LM0H — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 11, 2020

Diljit has, since then, been actively involved in supporting the farmers as he also joined the agitation at the Delhi border.

On the other hand, Priyanka while expressing solidarity with the farmers had tweeted, "Our farmers are India's Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crisis is resolved sooner than later."