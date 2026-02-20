Toxic teaser review: Yash's 'bloody carnage' in dual avatar leaves netizens with mixed feelings, fans think 'Dhurandhar 2 bhari padegi'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Tata Group-OpenAI deal: Ratan Tata's TCS to build 100MW–1GW AI infrastructure, Will it further cut jobs?

T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan semi-final clash more likely than final; Here’s why

The 50 winner leaked: Not Rajat Dalal, Prince Narula, Mr Faisu, but THIS reality star lifts winner's trophy? He is...

Is Galgotias University professor Neha Singh suspended over China-made ‘robodog’ display at AI Summit?

'Beta performances karo': Shahid Afridi fires back at Shadab Khan over 'India World Cup' remark

From fielding woes to Abhishek Sharma’s duck hat-trick: 5 issues India must fix before T20 World Cup Super 8s

'Why number five?’: Ex-India star flags Hardik Pandya's batting position concern ahead of Super 8s

Mamata Banerjee vs ECI: Supreme Court directs judiciary officers to oversee SIR process

Rs 2 crore for faulty haircut? Supreme Court steps in after Consumer Commission awards compensation, know in detail

Do Deewane Seher Mein movie review: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur's love story is simple, rooted, feel-good entertainer

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tata Group-OpenAI deal: Ratan Tata's TCS to build 100MW–1GW AI infrastructure, Will it further cut jobs?

Tata Group-OpenAI deal: Ratan Tata's TCS to build 100MW–1GW AI infrastructure

T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan semi-final clash more likely than final; Here’s why

T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan semi-final clash more likely than final

The 50 winner leaked: Not Rajat Dalal, Prince Narula, Mr Faisu, but THIS reality star lifts winner's trophy? He is...

The 50 winner leaked: Not Rajat, Prince Narula, but THIS reality star wins?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Former Prince Andrew arrested: Here's how he is related to UK royal family, King Charles III, Princess Diana and more

Former Prince Andrew arrested: Here's how he is related to UK royal family

Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan bureaucrat who skipped grand wedding with IAS Aditi Varshney in Alwar, here's all you need to know about him

Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan officer who got married to Aditi Varshney

Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey

Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Toxic teaser review: Yash's 'bloody carnage' in dual avatar leaves netizens with mixed feelings, fans think 'Dhurandhar 2 bhari padegi'

Toxic teaser: the first glimpse of Yash's gangster-drama hints at his dual roles, an aged Raya and a young Yash, probably his son. However, the netizens are somehow dissatisfied.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 20, 2026, 02:05 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Toxic teaser review: Yash's 'bloody carnage' in dual avatar leaves netizens with mixed feelings, fans think 'Dhurandhar 2 bhari padegi'
Yash in Toxic
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Toxic teaser: Kannada superstar, Rocking Star Yash, will soon be seen in the much-awaited Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. Ahead of the anticipated release, the makers dropped the teaser of the film, giving out a glimpse of 'bloody carnage' with dual roles of Yash. Just like the first look, the teaser is also vibrant and brutal. Moving from a circus setting to an East Asian-inspired backdrop, Toxic narrates within different time periods with a dark, edgy atmosphere. The brutal bloodbath and high-octane visuals also hint at something deeper: a revenge saga spanning across generations

Amid the brutal violence and Yash's swag, the biggest surprise is his transformation into a young character, which is nothing short of a total reinvention. Yash shedding his signature beard for young Raya left his fans in shock. His physical evolution serves as one of the film’s most powerful statements, showcasing a range of appearances—from a lean, agile silhouette to a massive, battle-hardened physique—all forged through relentless discipline. The makers punctuated the teaser's release with a simple, high-stakes warning: "It’s gonna get crazy." 

Here's the teaser

Netizens are divided over Toxic

Although the teaser of Toxic crashed the internet, several netizens are divided over the film. Toxic is releasing on March 19, clashing directly with Dhurandhar: The Revenge. A major section of internet users feels that Dhurandhar will overpower Toxic, especially in Hindi markets. "The teaser cut is not good...the BGM, the editing could have been better," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Dhurandhar 2 kha jayegi yeh Hindi mein." One of the netizens wrote, "Watched #Toxic teaser. Now I know where I'll be on March 19th. Dhurandhar 2 it is." A  cybercitizen wrote, "Dhurandhar 2 1st show confirmed."

About Toxic

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions releasing across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and English. Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is set to hit the theatres on March 19, 2026.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tata Group-OpenAI deal: Ratan Tata's TCS to build 100MW–1GW AI infrastructure, Will it further cut jobs?
Tata Group-OpenAI deal: Ratan Tata's TCS to build 100MW–1GW AI infrastructure
T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan semi-final clash more likely than final; Here’s why
T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan semi-final clash more likely than final
The 50 winner leaked: Not Rajat Dalal, Prince Narula, Mr Faisu, but THIS reality star lifts winner's trophy? He is...
The 50 winner leaked: Not Rajat, Prince Narula, but THIS reality star wins?
Is Galgotias University professor Neha Singh suspended over China-made ‘robodog’ display at AI Summit?
Galgotias University professor Neha Singh suspended over China-made ‘robodog’?
'Beta performances karo': Shahid Afridi fires back at Shadab Khan over 'India World Cup' remark
'Beta performances karo': Shahid Afridi fires back at Shadab Khan over 'India Wo
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Former Prince Andrew arrested: Here's how he is related to UK royal family, King Charles III, Princess Diana and more
Former Prince Andrew arrested: Here's how he is related to UK royal family
Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan bureaucrat who skipped grand wedding with IAS Aditi Varshney in Alwar, here's all you need to know about him
Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan officer who got married to Aditi Varshney
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7
Epstein files: Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over Epstein ties
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement