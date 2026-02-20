Toxic teaser review: Yash's 'bloody carnage' in dual avatar leaves netizens with mixed feelings, fans think 'Dhurandhar 2 bhari padegi'

Toxic teaser: the first glimpse of Yash's gangster-drama hints at his dual roles, an aged Raya and a young Yash, probably his son. However, the netizens are somehow dissatisfied.

Toxic teaser: Kannada superstar, Rocking Star Yash, will soon be seen in the much-awaited Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. Ahead of the anticipated release, the makers dropped the teaser of the film, giving out a glimpse of 'bloody carnage' with dual roles of Yash. Just like the first look, the teaser is also vibrant and brutal. Moving from a circus setting to an East Asian-inspired backdrop, Toxic narrates within different time periods with a dark, edgy atmosphere. The brutal bloodbath and high-octane visuals also hint at something deeper: a revenge saga spanning across generations

Amid the brutal violence and Yash's swag, the biggest surprise is his transformation into a young character, which is nothing short of a total reinvention. Yash shedding his signature beard for young Raya left his fans in shock. His physical evolution serves as one of the film’s most powerful statements, showcasing a range of appearances—from a lean, agile silhouette to a massive, battle-hardened physique—all forged through relentless discipline. The makers punctuated the teaser's release with a simple, high-stakes warning: "It’s gonna get crazy."

Here's the teaser

Netizens are divided over Toxic

Although the teaser of Toxic crashed the internet, several netizens are divided over the film. Toxic is releasing on March 19, clashing directly with Dhurandhar: The Revenge. A major section of internet users feels that Dhurandhar will overpower Toxic, especially in Hindi markets. "The teaser cut is not good...the BGM, the editing could have been better," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Dhurandhar 2 kha jayegi yeh Hindi mein." One of the netizens wrote, "Watched #Toxic teaser. Now I know where I'll be on March 19th. Dhurandhar 2 it is." A cybercitizen wrote, "Dhurandhar 2 1st show confirmed."

About Toxic

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions releasing across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and English. Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is set to hit the theatres on March 19, 2026.